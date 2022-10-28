Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

michelin star restaurants vancouver

Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing

Here's how the two cities compare.👇

Vancouver Staff Writer
Toronto. Right: A Vancouver restaurant dish.

On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad.

Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.

Eight different Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star whereas, in Toronto, 12 restaurants were awarded one star. Plus, one Toronto restaurant even go two Michelin stars.

Not only did Toronto sweep Vancouver away in terms of Michelin stars, but they also killed it in the Bib Gourmand category too. Toronto received 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants, whereas Vancouver only received 12.

Here are all of the Michelin Star restaurants in Canada for 2022.

How many Michelin star restaurants are in Vancouver?

Eight different Vancouver restaurants were awarded one Michelin star on the evening of October 27.

One Star — Vancouver

How many Michelin star restaurants are in Toronto?

12 Toronto restaurants were awarded one star on the evening of September 13. Plus, one Toronto restaurant scored two Michelin stars, bringing Toronto's total to 13 Michelin-starred restaurants all together.

One Star — Toronto

Two Stars — Toronto


  Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
