Toronto Has Way More Michelin-Starred Restaurants Than Vancouver & It's Embarrassing
Here's how the two cities compare.👇
On the evening of October 27, the highly anticipated Vancouver Michelin Guide was announced for the first time ever, and Toronto beat the West Coast city so bad.
Vancouver was the second Canadian city to get its very own Michelin-starred restaurants, after Toronto's Michelin Guide was announced on September 13.
Eight different Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star whereas, in Toronto, 12 restaurants were awarded one star. Plus, one Toronto restaurant even go two Michelin stars.
Not only did Toronto sweep Vancouver away in terms of Michelin stars, but they also killed it in the Bib Gourmand category too. Toronto received 17 Bib Gourmand restaurants, whereas Vancouver only received 12.
Here are all of the Michelin Star restaurants in Canada for 2022.
How many Michelin star restaurants are in Vancouver?
One Star — Vancouver
How many Michelin star restaurants are in Toronto?
12 Toronto restaurants were awarded one star on the evening of September 13. Plus, one Toronto restaurant scored two Michelin stars, bringing Toronto's total to 13 Michelin-starred restaurants all together.
One Star — Toronto
- Aburi Hana
- Alo
- Alobar Yorkville
- Don Alfonso 1890
- Edulis
- Enigma Yorkville
- FRILU
- Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto
- Osteria Giulia
- Quetzal
- Shoushin
- Yukashi