The 12 Best Value Vancouver Restaurants, According To The Michelin Guide
Want the tasty food without the price tag?
If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Michelin Guide restaurant, look no further than these Vancouver restaurants that were placed in the Bib Gourmand category.
Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27 and 12 local restaurants got recognized for their quality food that has reasonable price tags.
"These are restaurants where one can have two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for less than $60 CAD," the Michelin website said.
Here are the 12 Vancouver restaurants in the Michelin's Bib Gourmand category.
Anh and Chi
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3388 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant is serving up delicious authentic Vietnamese fare, at affordable prices. You can dine in this eatery for either lunch or dinner and its menu offers items like salads, noodles dishes, rice dishes and desserts.
Fable Kitchen
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1944 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This lively restaurant offers both brunch and dinner with an inventive farm-to-table twist. You can find items on its menu like, eggs, sandwiches, burgers and sweet treats.
Fiorino, Italian Street Food
Price: 💸💸
Address: 212 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Vancouver restaurant is offering authentic Italian street food and an Aperitivo experience, all inspired by the streets of Florence.
They have an Italian happy hour experience which includes Negroni's and Aperol Spritz' for just $8.
Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2958 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love craft beer and dim sum, this restaurant might be the perfect combination for you. On the menu you can find items like craft beer and dim sum, as well as fried wontons, sesame balls and egg tarts.
Kin Kao Song
Price: 💸💸
Address: 317 E Broadway., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This quaint restaurant serves up authentic Thai food as well as natural wines. They are dine-in only and reservations can be made online through the restaurant's website.
Chupito
Price: 💸💸
Address: 322 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This restaurant is currently closed but will be back open in spring 2023, according to its website. Previously, this eatery would offer menu items like tuna tartare, tacos and ceviche.
Lunch Lady
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1046 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This aesthetically pleasing little restaurant in Vancouver serves up a mighty menu that offers both dine-in and take-out options.
On the menu, you can find rice and noodle bowls, as well as spring rolls and salads.
Nightshade
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1079 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a must-try restaurant for all the vegans and vegetarians out there. The plant-based restaurant creates dishes that look both beautiful and tasty. You can expect to see items on the menu like poutine, seasonal veggies and soups.
Oca Pastificio
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1260 Commercial Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a spot that will transport you to Italy, go here.
The little Italian-inspired restaurant serves handcrafted pasta dishes that are based on local and seasonal ingredients.
Phnom Penh
Price: 💸💸
Address: 244 E Georgia St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only has this Vietnamese-Cambodian restaurant been recognized in the Michelin Guide, but it has also been shouted out by Seth Rogen before too.
Say Mercy!
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4298 Fraser St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Italian-inspired restaurant also has an American BBQ twist. You can even order an entire tasting menu called "Jesus Take The Wheel," for $60 per person, according to the restaurant's menu.
Vij's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3106 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love all things Indian cuisine, this restaurant is one to be added to your bucket list.
Chef Vikram Vij opened his restaurant 1994, and it uses traditional Indian methods combined with local produce from B.C., according to its website.