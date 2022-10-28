Here's Every Michelin-Starred Restaurant In Vancouver For 2022
It was just announced! ⭐
It's finally here!
For the first time ever, Vancouver has its very own Michelin Guide, and now you'll be able to hit up all the Michelin-starred restaurants in the city.
The list was announced at the Michelin Star Revelation event at the Vancouver Convention Centre on the evening of Thursday, October 27, with eight restaurants taking home one star. There were no restaurants in Vancouver that got more than one star.
Anonymous Michelin inspectors dined throughout Vancouver and put together the guide of drool-worthy restaurants. Certain factors determined if these restaurants would make the guide, such as flavour, cooking techniques and of course, quality.
12 Vancouver restaurants also qualified for the Bib Gourmand category, which shouts out places that brings quality foods, along with good prices to their tables.
"We're thrilled to bring the MICHELIN Guide to Canada's west coast and shine a spotlight on all that Vancouver has to offer,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides.
Here are the Vancouver restaurants that have been awarded Michelin stars for 2022.
One Star
- St. Lawrence
- AnnaLena
- Barbara
- Burdock & Co
- iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House
- Kissa Tanto
- Masayoshi
- Published on Main
Bib Gourmand
- Anh and Chi
- Chupito
- Fable Kitchen
- Kin Kao Song
- Fiorino, Italian Street Food
- Oca Pastificio
- Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer
- Lunch Lady
- Nightshade
- Phnom Penh
- Say Mercy!
- Vij's
Which Canadian cities have a Michelin Guide?
Canada's first-ever Michelin Guide launched in Toronto on September 13 and Vancouver was the second Canadian city to land a Michelin Guide, on October 27.
How many restaurants got a Michelin Star in Vancouver?
Eight Vancouver restaurants were awarded Michelin stars on October 27.
What is the difference between Michelin star and Bib Gourmand?
A Michelin star shows off outstanding restaurants and professionals in each city, whereas the Bib Gourmand category shouts out places that bring quality food and good prices to their tables.