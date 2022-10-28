Morning Brief: Vancouver's Michelin Stars, Canadian UFO Sightings & More
9 things you need to know for Friday, October 28.
In Case You Missed It
1. You've Got A Week Before The Clocks Fall Back — Maybe For The Last Time?
Daylight Saving Time is nearly at an end; come 2 a.m. on November 6, most provinces and territories in Canada will turn their clocks back an hour, plunging the nation into darkness even earlier in the evening. However, as we've heard before, this could actually be the last time we collectively suffer through the grogginess of the time shift. As Asymina Kantorowicz reports, there's legislation on the table in both Canada and the U.S. that would allow us to permanently make DST the new standard time. Here's what needs to happen for us to enjoy more light in the evenings on a permanent basis.
- Key Exceptions: There are already pockets of Canada that have ditched the twice-a-year time change for good, including all of Saskatchewan and the Yukon, plus a few very select communities in other provinces.
2. Vancouver's Restaurant Scene Celebrated With First-Ever Michelin Guide
For the second time in as many months, Michelin unveiled the inaugural edition of its vaunted restaurant guide for a Canadian market. On Thursday night, eight Vancouver restaurants received Michelin stars, all single-star ratings, with cuisines spanning from French-Canadian to Southeast Asian. As Ashley Harris reports, the decisions followed a lengthy and secretive review process where anonymous judges dined unannounced throughout the city. Here's who made the cut.
- What Else? In addition to the eight star ratings, Michelin also announced 12 winners of the Bib Gourmand, a designation that rewards excellent quality at a more affordable price tier.
- By The Numbers: Overall, Vancouver had eight one-star ratings and 12 Bib Gourmand designees; last month, Toronto received one two-star rating, 12 one-star ratings, and 17 Bib Gourmands.
3. Want To Believe? Here Are Seven Supposed UFO Sightings With No Explanation
Not to get all supermarket tabloid on you but it does seem that some of our brightest thinkers are more or less in agreement that alien life exists somewhere out there in our ever-expanding universe. So then what do we make of all the close encounters Canadians have supposedly experienced over the years — the strange nighttime lights, the blurry-eyed sightings of unidentified aircraft? Cue the X-Files theme; Tristan Wheeler takes us through seven of Canada's most infamous unexplained UFO sightings.
- My Take: Gotta give the aliens credit; the best convoys are the ones that leave no trace of their existence.
What Else You Need To Know Today
📺 STREAM SCENE
Netflix Canada released the list of movies and shows coming to the platform in November, including the return of The Crown, the debut of the Tim Burton executive-produced Addams Family spinoff seriesWednesday, and a bunch of holiday-themed flicks. Perhaps even more importantly, Megan Johnson also lists the shows leaving the platform.
😡 SCAM DUNK
Trying to lock down a rental unit in Toronto can be daunting even when everything's 100% legal. Our Mira Nabulsi's home hunt in downtown Toronto shows exactly how bad things can get when they're not above board. Here's how Mira and her roommate lost over $4000 and the red flags she missed in a pretty lousy rental scam.
💰 PAY RAISE
As Quebec's restaurant industry continues to recover from the financial upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurateurs are starting to offer higher wages and better benefits to entice workers back into the kitchen. MTL Blog's Willa Holt spoke with an exec from the Association Restauration Québec to learn about how the industry's compensation trends are shifting.
🏠 SURREAL ESTATE
A Bridle Path mansion built by the founder of Canadian Tire nearly 50 years ago is up for sale at the modest price of $28 million, Mira Nabulsi reports. Boasting the same architect as Pearson Airport and Toronto City Hall, it's perfect for those who enjoy long waits and the tedium of bureaucracy. Check out the unique property right here.
