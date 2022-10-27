Morning Brief: Ye's Self-Destruction, Top Christmas Markets & More
9 things you need to know for Thursday, October 27.
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕
Off The Top: Ever think about booking two seats on a packed airplane just to give yourself a little extra room? Well, don't do it; as one flight attendant explains, when the airline sees the empty seat beside you, they're just going to sell it to someone on standby. Also, who can afford to book an extra seat these days, period?
In Case You Missed It
1. Applying For A New Job? Here's How To Quickly Level Up Your Candidacy
With still-high inflation and the possibility of a recession looming, you're going to need to be a bit more strategic when it comes to navigating Canada's tightening job market. Recruitment agency Robert Half recently surveyed 900 senior managers at Canadian businesses to learn more about how they're currently making hiring decisions. Our Katherine Caspersz spoke with the agency to learn more about the "considerations" hiring managers are looking for when vetting a potential job candidate.
- Such As? With 79% of respondents saying that vague descriptions of former roles are a red flag, you'd be wise to only include relevant former employment — just be ready to explain any longer gaps in your job history.
2. Seven Times Canada Actually Played Itself In Horror Films
While Canada is known for often standing in as America for film productions, our country occasionally gets to appear on screen as itself. Just in time for Halloween, Tristan Wheeler breaks down seven times that scary movies were actually set in Canada, from horror classics like David Cronenberg's The Fly to modern breakthroughs like the late Jeff Barnaby's Blood Quantum. Abandon all hope, ye who click, you can find the whole list right here.
- My Take: Oh, you want to be truly horrified? Check out Toronto's King Street West on a Saturday night when the bars close.
3. Apologies But I Guess We Kind Of Have To Talk About This Kanye West Thing
Kanye West — or Ye as he's currently going by — is clearly spiralling. Amid a series of increasingly racist and antisemitic comments and gestures, virtually everyone once in the rapper's corner — the Kardashian clan, his sponsors and business partners — has cleared out. That includes Adidas, who halted production of West's popular Yeezy sneaker line after he publicly dared them to do so. A lot's happened this month alone, so Josh Elliott tried to help us wrap our heads around this still-developing saga.
- By The Numbers: Forbes reported earlier this week that West's Adidas deal had accounted for $1.5 billion of his net worth. With that now off the table, West's fortune has cratered to $400 million (which, at this rate, is probably still too high).
HEY YOU! You should sign up for the email version of the Canada Morning Briefright here. It's better than this version. Trust me.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🍎 ROTTEN APPLE
Thanks to new consumer laws coming into effect in Europe starting in 2024, Apple is set to change the iPhone's default phone charger from their current standard — the lightning connector — to the USB-C, the standard charging port for Android phones. Why the switch? Josh Elliott explains.
🍳 CREEPY COOK
If a portal opens up between our world and hell, we can probably blame this American librarian who's become famous for scouring cemeteries in search of recipes engraved on the headstones. As Asymina Kantorowicz reports, the woman then recreates the dated dishes and often brings the results to the gravesite, which seems like how one might free a witch from its ancient curse.
🪡 PERMANENT INK
In Canada, few body modifications have as much cultural meaning as the traditional Inuit facial tattoo, writes Sarah Rohoman. Canada's Shina Nova, an Indigenous TikToker and throat singer, recently took her followers through her decision to receive the "markings," then showed off the finished product.
🎄 WHERE ARE YOU, XMAS?
With Halloween rapidly approaching, it's not much longer until all the jack-o-lanterns and oversized animatronic skeletons are replaced by green-and-red lights and blow-up Santas. If you're already overflowing with holiday cheer, be sure to write down some of these eight Christmas markets popping up across Canada next month. Katherine Caspersz breaks it down right here.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Ozzy spawn Kelly Osbourne turns 38 years old today. The late Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland would've been 55 today. Life is beautiful for Oscar-winning actor Roberto Benigni, who is 70. Fran Lebowitz is 72. The late Canadian Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman would have turned 76. Monty Python co-founder John Cleese is 83.
Thanks for reading Narcity'sCanada Morning Brief — the only newsletter that successfully delivered a shrubbery to the Knights who say "Ni."
Have a question or comment about today's edition? Let me know at andrew.potter@narcity.com or hit me up on Twitter if you'd prefer at @andrewjoepotter.
Have a great day and I will see you back here tomorrow!