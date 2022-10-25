A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry
"Yeah, this doesn't really work."
If you've ever had the idea to outsmart airlines by purchasing multiple seats so you can have extra room on a flight, you may want to re-think your decision.
An ex-flight attendant took to TikTok to share with her followers why that may not be as smart of an idea as you think, and her video already has over 1.5 million views.
TikToker Kat Kamalani stitched another TikTok video by Jae Stephens that has over 5 million views and shows her seated on a flight with an entire row to herself.
The caption over her video reads, "buying 3 seats in coach to sleep cuz it's still cheaper than a first-class flight."
"Think smarter, not harder," Stephens captioned the video's bio.
Kamalani didn't wait too long to crush Stephens' morale and revealed how in real life, this plan doesn't always pan out with the passenger having the entire row to themselves.
"Yeah, this doesn't really work," says Kamalani at the beginning of her video.
"I was a flight attendant for six years, and I saw this all the time happen where people would buy extra seats," she explained. "But if that flight is really full and there are standby passengers or people who are non-RES, the gate agent is going to give them that seat if there is not a physical body in that seat, so I would probably not do this."
Yikes.
Basically, if you do this, the flight agents have the power to literally give your seat away to someone else, so it's essentially sending your money down the drain.
People in the comment section were appalled by Kamalani's revelation and didn't understand how that was a fair call on the airline's behalf.
One user commented, "She bought those seats though," which received almost 20,000 likes.
Another person wrote, "This should be illegal, they shouldn't be allowed to sell seats they don't have, and if you buy seats, you should get them."
"Why would there be extra people?" asked one user. "Planes sell only the amount of seats, don't they?" The answer is obviously not if this happens as often as Kamalani suggests in her video.
Another person compared the situation to other service industries and commented, "imagine if you order two dishes at a restaurant, but the server only gives you one because the restaurant is full."
One comment asked, "so she paid for that space, but the airline will just take more money and put someone else there?"
"This greed is one of the reasons why no one felt sorry for airlines going bankrupt during lockdowns," wrote another user.
It's safe to say from the comment section that literally no one is taking the airline's side on this policy, and pretty much everyone thinks the rule is unfair.