A Las Vegas Woman Didn't Give Up Her Airplane Seat For A Baby & People Said She's 'Too Nice'
"if you want your baby to have it’s own seat... Pay for the seat!"
A Las Vegas woman is getting praised on TikTok for recounting a time when she didn't give up an airplane seat for a baby because she wasn't able to...and the family wasn't happy.
She goes by Michelle and she published the video to her account, @michelleaf12, back in September. The post received over 15.5 million views.
The creator remembers leaving for her honeymoon back in 2018. She and her husband were sitting in window seats in different rows when a couple asked Michelle if their baby could sit there so the family was together.
To be courteous, the TikToker looked to see if there were any open seats, and there were...all the way in the back of the airplane.
However, the man next to the empty chair mentioned that he paid for both seats on purpose. So, she headed back to her originally assigned row.
@michelleag12
#stitch with @destinyiriss if you want your baby to have it’s own seat... Pay for the seat!
"At this point, she already has her baby sitting in my seat. She already has all her baby stuff out, his snacks, like everything, like blanket down, everything," she said. "So, she gets mad at me and she doesn't want to move the baby."
It took a flight attendant to tell the woman to move her child in order for Michelle to get her seat back.
"And for the next five hours, I just had to deal with them sitting right next to me and being so upset at me for not sitting somewhere else," she said.
With millions of views, viewers took to the comment section to share their thoughts, and many of them said she was actually "too nice".
"This is why I do not give up my seat. I’ve experienced ungrateful people and it’s not worth it. Never feel bad," wrote one user whose comment received over 3,500 likes.
So many people mentioned that the couple had "the audacity" and they just would have said no from the start. One person went as far as to say they pretend to be asleep when this happens.
"You’re an Angel, seriously. People are so out of line sometimes," wrote another viewer.
While this happened four years ago, Michelle says she would have done things a lot differently this time around.