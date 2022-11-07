A Mom Asked Someone To Switch Seats On A Plane & TikTok Praised Her For 'Doing It Right'
"The basic rule is equal or better."
We've all heard stories about people refusing to switch seats with other passengers on planes, and plenty of passengers are winning praise for refusing to take a bad or unfair deal.
However, one TikToker has posted a video about how she asked someone to switch seats with her and she's being applauded for doing it the "right" way.
In the video, TikToker Anna Lyn Cook said when she booked her flight the system wouldn't let her choose seats so her family wasn't sitting together.
"When we got to the gate we tried to see if they could move us around. They couldn't. So we're going to ask the person sitting in this seat if they want to switch with me," she continued in the video.
She then shows the seats she hopes to swap, which are both are middle seats.
"This middle seat between Emma and Taylor is the one we're hoping to switch for. As you can see it's pretty tight," she said. "This is my seat. Lots more legroom, much better."
According to Cook, the swap didn't need much convincing because she was giving the other passenger a better deal.
"I was like 'Hey do you want to switch seats?' I was like 'This is my seat, it has more legroom' and he was like [shaking his head yes]," she noted. "He was so down. So everybody wins."
@annalyncook
I would never ask anyone to switch seats unless I could offer them a better option. If they didn’t want to, I’d happily except that. Also - we ALWAYS pay extra to select our seats if we have the option. But sometimes things happen and it doesn’t work out. This guy was so nice and it was a win/win👍🏼
The video has been viewed more than 956,000 times and a majority of people are praising Cook for handling the situation so well.
"Single person here. I will always switch for a better seat. Never for a worse seat. probably for an equal seat," one person wrote.
"I would gladly switch a seat for something comparable or better. However I will never downgrade," another person echoed.
"But THIS is how you do it. The people who try to convince someone in 1st class to move to the back…no," one comment reads.
One person noted there is only one situation in which they would swap seats with someone: "If the seats are the same price, sure BUT I WILL NEVER GIVE UP AN EXPENSIVE SEAT FOR FAMILIES TO SIT WITH EACH OTHER."
Another commenter called Cook out for sitting in someone else's seat before they even got there.
"It's so awkward you just sat in his seat though. like at least wait," they said.
Others are giving Cook suggestions in case she finds herself in a similar circumstance in the future.
"If this happens when you book on line, call the airline. There’s no way I would wait until boarding and hope someone will change seats."
However, Cook responded saying she did call and that didn't help things. "I think it had something to do with the fact that I had a lap infant. Things happen and it’s not always that easy," she wrote.
What would you do if you were in a similar situation?