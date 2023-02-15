We Asked ChatGPT If There's A Right Way To Swap Seats On A Plane & Here's What You Can Do
It's a hot topic!
Whether it’s parents wanting to sit with a child or friends asking to sit closer to one another, it seems impossible to propose an airline seat swap without getting called out for it these days.
With all of the TikTok debates over the topic, we decided to ask ChatGPT if it can sort out the dilemma in a more efficient way than humans currently do it.
So we asked: Is there a "right" way to propose a seat swap on a plane?
According to the AI bot, there is a right way of doing it and there are even a few steps you can take to maximize your chances of changing seats on a plane.
Here's what the chatbot recommends.
Be polite
“Remember, you are asking for a favour from another passenger,” says ChatGPT.
The first tip is pretty straightforward. No one will want to help you out if you're rude when asking about it.
Identify the reason for your request
Second, explain why you are asking for a seat change.
“For example, you may be uncomfortable in your current seat or need to sit next to a travelling companion,” the bot says.
As we’ve seen before in TikTok videos, this doesn’t always work and people often call out those who don’t pay to sit with their family and friends when initially choosing their seats. So don't be alarmed if they reject your request.
Approach a fellow passenger
“If possible, try to find a passenger who is seated in a seat you prefer,” says ChatGPT.
It adds that if you can’t do that for whatever reason, then you should ask a flight attendant for help.
Ask nicely
This one seems like common sense, but not everyone remembers to travel with their manners so it may be worth repeating.
“When making the request, be sure to use a friendly and polite tone. Explain your situation and ask if the other passenger would be willing to switch seats with you,” the bot notes.
Be understanding
“If the other passenger is not interested in switching seats, don’t take it personally. Simply thank them for their time and look for another option," says ChatGPT.
We’ve seen stories where this does not happen and the requester decides to make the other person feel bad.
In one TikTok video, a girl says the woman she said no to muttered profanities under her breath the entire flight.
In another instance a family that was told no by a fellow passenger proceeded to talk badly about the person in French. Unfortunately for them the passenger understood every word.
Be prepared to offer something in return
“In some cases, you may be able to offer something in exchange for a seat change, such as a seat with more legroom or a window seat,” ChatGPT advises.
Oftentimes we read about people asking to swap window or aisle seats for a middle seat and it’s clear by the outrage that it’s not the right way of going about it.
One TikToker was praised for offering someone a better seat when she asked them to switch. Based on the reaction she received, a lot of people agree that's the only way they'll agree to a seat swap.
ChatGPT adds that by following these steps, "you can increase your chances of successfully swapping seats on a plane."
However, keep in mind that just because you ask nicely, it's not guaranteed that someone will switch seats with you!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
- A TikToker Rejected An Airline Seat Swap For A 'Family' & People Love How She Drew The Line ›
- A Woman Helped A Stranger Refuse To Swap Seats On A Plane & TikTokers Say She's A 'Hero' ›
- A Mom Asked Someone To Switch Seats On A Plane & TikTok Praised Her For 'Doing It Right' ›
- A TikToker Refused To Move Plane Seats For A Family & They Reacted By 'Talking Sh*t' In French ›