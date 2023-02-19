We Asked ChatGPT Which Human Jobs Might Be Replaced By AI & These Careers May Be At Risk
Is your job on the list?
It’s pretty clear the internet has become obsessed with what ChatGPT can do and what it might mean in the workplace, but will it actually start costing us jobs?
Aside from answering every possible question you can think of, and helping you with your dreaded homework, the AI is already being looked at as a threat to certain careers.
We’re already seeing robots delivering food, replacing chefs at restaurants and some stores are going completely cashier-less.
With all of that in mind, it got us wondering what else we can expect in the future.
So we asked ChatGPT: what human jobs will be replaced by AI technology in the next 10 years?
ChatGPT acknowledged that it’s difficult to “predict exactly which jobs will be replaced by AI technology in the next 10 years,” but it still managed to come up with a list of jobs that are “more susceptible to automation.”
Here are the careers that the internet-trained AI thinks are most at risk.
Data entry and data processing
“Automated systems can process data much faster and with greater accuracy than humans,” the bot says.
That one is not all that surprising seeing as ChatGPT has proven time and time again that it can process data very quickly.
Customer service
Many people rely on customer service when something goes wrong with a product or service and now it looks like AI technology can handle the job to some extent.
“AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can handle basic customer service inquiries, freeing up human representatives to handle more complex issues," ChatGPT says.
The good news is that this makes it sound like not all customer service-related jobs are at risk, although ChatGPT is already proving to be better at this stuff than anything before it.
Manufacturing and assembly line jobs
“Robotics and AI are increasingly being used in manufacturing to automate repetitive tasks and improve efficiency," ChatGPT says.
When we asked the AI bot for more specifics about which jobs in manufacturing would be impacted, it provided us with the following list:
- Machine Operators: AI technology can be used to automate the operation of machines in manufacturing and assembly lines. This could potentially reduce the need for machine operators.
- Quality Inspectors: AI technology can be used to analyze products and identify defects, reducing the need for human inspectors.
- Material Handlers: AI technology can be used to automate the movement of materials in a manufacturing or assembly line, reducing the need for human material handlers.
- Assemblers: AI technology can be used to automate assembly tasks, reducing the need for human assemblers.
- Maintenance Workers: AI technology can be used to predict when machines will require maintenance, reducing the need for human maintenance workers.
- Inventory Managers: AI technology can be used to optimize inventory levels and reduce waste, potentially reducing the need for human inventory managers.
Transportation and logistics
“Self-driving vehicles and drones are already being tested and may eventually replace human drivers in some industries,” ChatGPT told us.
As wild as this sounds, it’s actually not unrealistic and has been in the works for some time.
Amazon launched a drone delivery service project in late 2022, although layoffs have reportedly slowed the project down.
Some stores have even introduced cashier-less stores, including one in Seattle and the first in the Middle East opened a year later in 2021.
Telemarketing and tele sales
“AI-powered systems can make outbound calls and send personalized emails, freeing up human representatives to focus on high-value tasks,” ChatGPT writes.
Again, it sounds like AI won't axe all telemarketing jobs, which may offer some relief for those who work in the industry. However, bots like ChatGPT may take over more text-based roles.
ChatGPT ended its response by reassuring us that AI technology “is not likely to replace all jobs in these fields, but rather augment and streamline certain tasks.”
“Additionally, while some jobs may be automated, new jobs may also be created in areas such as AI development and maintenance, data analysis, and human-AI interaction design.”
So, it looks like it’s inevitable that one day AI technology will be taking over certain jobs, but hopefully, we can learn to adjust adequately.
