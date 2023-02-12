We Asked ChatGPT How To Pick Lotto Max Winning Numbers & It Gave Some Surprising Tips
It also gave some words of advice on responsible play. 👀
If you haven't been having any luck picking the winning Lotto Max numbers, ChatGPT might have a few pointers to help you switch up your strategy.
We recently asked the AI tool, "How do I win Lotto Max?" and while the tool notes that it's largely a matter of "luck and chance," it did dish out some "general tips."
Its first tip on picking the Lotto Max jackpot winning numbers is to choose your own numbers that have special meaning to you instead of "relying on the computer to randomly select your numbers." ChatGPT recommends using birth dates or anniversaries to inform your choices.
The second tip is a straightforward one. "Play regularly: The more you play, the better your odds of winning," says ChatGPT.
As well, it suggests joining a lottery pool, which it says increases your chances of winning, and to avoid common numbers.
"Popular numbers are chosen more often, which can decrease your odds of winning if those numbers are drawn," it explained.
Its last tip is a little contradictory to its first one, but hey, it's just an AI bot, after all.
"Consider using a random number generator: Some players choose to use a random number generator to select their numbers, which can increase the odds of getting unique numbers," it said.
All that being said, ChatGPT notes that Lotto Max winners are determined by chance and the tips that it gave in no way guarantee you're going to become a millionaire.
"It is also important to remember to play responsibly and within your means," it warns, which is very true.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.
