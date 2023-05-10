Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Tuesday, May 9 Are In & It's A $28 Million Jackpot
Get your tickets out, folks!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on Tuesday, May 9 are officially in, which means it's time to see if you'll be taking home a big cheque.
For this Lotto Max draw there's an exciting $28 million available to be won!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 9?
For this Tuesday's draw, the Lotto Max winning numbers are 18, 19, 31, 33, 35, 40 and 50. The bonus number is 16.
For Encore, the winning number is 0176816.
Tough luck for those who played in this draw — no one bought a winning ticket, meaning the draw for Friday, May 12 will have an estimated jackpot of $33 million!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 5?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 5 were 8, 16, 22, 24, 25, 30 and 32. The bonus was 11.
The winning number to have for Encore was 1751342.
Since no one in Canada picked up a winning ticket, the jackpot for May 9 increased to $28 million.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.