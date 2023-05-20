Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, May 19 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
One of the Maxmillions prizes that's worth $1 million has been won! 👀
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 have been released and now you can find out if you're a winner.
In this Friday's Lotto Max draw, a $50 million jackpot is up for grabs along with two Maxmillions prizes that are each worth $1 million!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, May 19?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 19 are 12, 13, 35, 41, 42, 44 and 47. Then, 32 is the bonus.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers for this draw are:
- 2, 8, 13, 20, 31, 42 and 49
- 4, 5, 20, 33, 42, 45 and 46
When it comes to Encore, the winning number you need to get the $1 million prize is 1294629.
There is no winner taking home the $50 million jackpot but one of the Maxmillions has been won with a ticket sold in Ontario!
Since nobody scored the grand prize, Lotto Max's next draw on May 23 will have a $55 million jackpot and four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, May 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for May 16 were 11, 13, 19, 25, 28, 46 and 49, with 24 as the bonus.
If you also got Encore on your tickets, that winning number was 5872738.
There was no winner of the $40 million jackpot that was up for grabs in Tuesday's draw.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million.
Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.