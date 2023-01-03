Costco Workers In Ontario Won $1M Playing The Lotto Max Together & No One Believed It
"We were speechless."
Liking your coworkers is an essential piece of the happy life puzzle, and these Lotto Max winners are living proof that making friends at work can really pay off big time.
According to OLG, a group of three coworkers from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) won a whopping $1 million after winning a Maxmillions prize in the October 11, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The company lists the winners as follows:
- Andre Nicholson
- Aileen Mendoza
- Ponrose (Rose) Antonipillai
The group, who work at Costco together, said they take turns purchasing lotto tickets. Nicholson was the one who made the life-changing discovery when he checked his OLG mobile app after coming off a night shift.
Although, it took several personal scans of the ticket before anyone in the group could come to terms with their good fortune.
"I saw $1 million but couldn't believe it, and scanned it several times," he said. "Then Rose and Aileen scanned it to see for themselves."
"This is a blessing," Nicholson said. "We were speechless," Antonipillai added.
Perhaps, the most wholesome response was Mendoza, who claimed the win was a literal answer to her prayers.
As for what each plans to do with their share of the winnings, Mendoza said she'll use her funds to pay some bills, while Antonipillai and Nicholson plan to use their prize money to help others.
Lotto Max is $5 per play, with draws occurring every Tuesday and Friday. Your next chance to win big is on January 3, 2023. The jackpot is currently set at $30 million.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.