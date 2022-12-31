Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 30 Are In & It's A $25 Million Jackpot
Are you a winner? 💸
The Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 30 are out now so you can check your tickets.
With this Lotto Max draw, you could be the winner of the $25 million jackpot or even just a free play!
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 30?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 30 are 6, 26, 32, 37, 38, 39 and 46. Then, 7 is the bonus.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, that winning number is 1937149.
There was no winning ticket that matched all seven numbers sold anywhere in Canada which means nobody is the winner of the $25 million jackpot.
So, Lotto Max's next draw on January 3, 2023 will offer a $30 million jackpot — what a way to start the new year!
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 27?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 27 draw were 5, 6, 13, 16, 31, 32 and 35. Also, the bonus was 36.
With Encore, the winning number was 3240503.
Nobody bought a ticket matching all the numbers to secure the $20 million jackpot that was being offered so the grand prize went unclaimed.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.