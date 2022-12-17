Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 16 Are In & It's A $40 Million Jackpot
We have a winner, folks! 🚨
The Lotto Max winning numbers are out now so grab your tickets and check your numbers because there is a winner!
With this Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 16, there is a $40 million jackpot up for grabs.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, December 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for December 16 are 6, 22, 25, 42, 43, 45 and 48. Also, the bonus is 47.
If you get Encore on your tickets as well, that winning number is 6812873.
Someone in Quebec bought a ticket that matched all seven numbers to secure the jackpot and become a Lotto Max winner of $40 million!
Since the $40 million grand prize has been won this time around, Lotto Max's next draw on December 20 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, December 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the December 13 draw were 12, 13, 14, 31, 35, 39 and 50. Then, 48 was the bonus.
With Encore, that winning number was 3141219.
Nobody in Canada won the $30 million jackpot that was up for grabs in the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
