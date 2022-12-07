Ontario Lottery Winners Thought Their $100K Prize Was Way Less At First Glance
"I thought it was a $100 win."
A lottery winner in Ontario received a welcome surprise this fall after realizing they left a few zeroes off their $100 prize.
According to OLG, Mississauga residents Giulia and Christos Balopoulos won a whopping $100,000 after matching six of seven Encore numbers during the October 19, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
The retirees who've been playing the lottery together for 43 years, ever since they married, discovered their win while visiting their son and daughter-in-law.
"Our son checked our tickets for us, and when he saw the Big Winner screen, he froze and called us over. I thought it was a $100 win until I saw the rest of the zeroes. I couldn't believe it!" Giulia said.
It was a good thing the husband and wife were with family, too! Because the win turned the latter of them into a blubbering mess.
"I was overcome with emotion and started to cry," she added.
Giulia also wholesomely admitted that having her family with her was by far the best part of the experience.
"It made the whole thing so special. We're just really happy," she gushed.
The soulmates are planning to celebrate their $100K win with a beach vacation, which given the fact that the province is slowly creeping toward winter right now, is probably not a bad idea.
Is there a lottery draw tonight in Ontario?
Yes! Lotto 6/49 draws take place every Wednesday and Saturday in Ontario. If you're interested in playing you'll need to purchase a ticket at a participating retailer or at OLG.ca before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday December 7, 2022.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.