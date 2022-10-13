Ontario Lottery Winner Says His Wife Dreamt Of Money The Night Before He Became A Millionaire
That's more than just a hunch!
An Ontario lottery winner said his wife knew their lives were changing forever way before he did.
According to OLG, Brampton residentDaljit Sidhu is $5 million richer after becoming the first-ever winner of the new Lotto 6/49 Classic jackpot on September 17, 2022.
But the luck doesn't end there. The new millionaire scored $2 on his Encore selection, bringing his total winnings to $5,000,002.
"I'm a regular lottery player, and I've tried my luck with all the games. I always play Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max," Sidhu gushed while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre.
He also recounted the moment his wife discovered his win and her accidental undersell.
"I was driving with my wife, when I asked her to check my ticket using the OLG App," he added. "She told me I won $5,000, so I pulled over to look for myself. I was happy to hear I won $5,000 - but when we realized it was $5 million, we were surprised and excited - we looked at each other with tears in our eyes!"
Pretty standard stuff, right? Well, here's where it gets spooky.
Sidhu admitted that his wife had foreseen the win the night before while the pair were slumbering away.
"She had a dream about a lot of money the night before the Lotto 6/49 draw," he said.
As for what he plans to do with his massive sum, the new millionaire said he's got a few expenses in mind.
"I want to buy a new home for my family, maybe buy a new car and make some good investments that will benefit us all in the future," he revealed. "I will also put some money away for my children's education and I want to do what I can for those less fortunate in my community."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.