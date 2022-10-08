Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, October 7 Are In & It's A $70 Million Jackpot
So many people won Maxmillions prizes! 🤑
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released and that means it's time to check your tickets because you could be a millionaire!
For the Lotto Max draw on October 7, there is a $70 million jackpot available to be won along with 57 Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 7?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on October 7 are 7, 23, 28, 31, 32, 39 and 40. Then, 2 is the bonus.
With Encore, the number that wins you the big bucks is 9988510.
For all of the Maxmillions up for grabs in this draw, the winning numbers are:
- 1, 2, 14, 17, 20, 38 and 49
- 1, 4, 17, 18, 44, 45 and 49
- 1, 5, 6, 16, 18, 25 and 45
- 1, 7, 13, 14, 27, 41 and 50
- 1, 7, 14, 20, 34, 40 and 46
- 1, 7, 25, 32, 34, 42 and 44
- 1, 8, 9, 23, 36, 41 and 46
- 1, 9, 19, 21, 38, 42 and 43
- 1, 13, 19, 22, 26, 31 and 45
- 1, 14, 17, 18, 26, 37 and 39
- 1, 15, 34, 35, 40, 48 and 49
- 2, 3, 8, 17, 35, 41 and 45
- 2, 5, 8, 29, 43, 45 and 46
- 2, 5, 27, 28, 29, 34 and 49
- 2, 6, 9, 11, 21, 30 and 50
- 2, 10, 21, 28, 30, 35 and 48
- 2, 14, 19, 23, 38, 41 and 50
- 2, 15, 17, 26, 31, 42 and 49
- 3, 4, 6, 19, 31, 36 and 46
- 3, 5, 7, 10, 15, 30 and 31
- 3, 6, 7, 10, 36, 47 and 49
- 3, 10, 11, 31, 35, 39 and 47
- 3, 10, 19, 23, 26, 31 and 42
- 3, 11, 12, 22, 25, 31 and 41
- 3, 13, 23, 26, 37, 48 and 50
- 3, 20, 21, 25, 33, 34 and 35
- 4, 8, 11, 29, 32, 40 and 45
- 5, 6, 7, 8, 34, 45 and 48
- 5, 6, 9, 38, 45, 47 and 49
- 5, 7, 9, 10, 21, 34 and 39
- 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 38 and 47
- 5, 10, 14, 15, 23, 28 and 40
- 5, 10, 14, 18, 26, 27 and 48
- 5, 13, 18, 21, 35, 42 and 44
- 5, 14, 23, 35, 42, 44 and 47
- 6, 8, 16, 21, 42, 43 and 44
- 6, 8, 16, 39, 44, 46 and 47
- 6, 10, 18, 33, 36, 37 and 42
- 6, 12, 19, 21, 32, 37 and 50
- 6, 15, 22, 26, 32, 35 and 38
- 7, 9, 23, 33, 35, 37 and 49
- 7, 18, 23, 31, 37, 42 and 47
- 8, 18, 26, 29, 31, 40 and 43
- 9, 18, 19, 21, 29, 38 and 42
- 9, 22, 37, 38, 39, 41 and 49
- 11, 12, 21, 23, 33, 34 and 36
- 11, 32, 38, 41, 42, 43 and 49
- 12, 15, 18, 22, 31, 45 and 48
- 12, 27, 29, 35, 36, 41 and 44
- 13, 20, 27, 37, 38, 45 and 46
- 13, 21, 30, 31, 35, 41 and 43
- 15, 16, 18, 21, 29, 30 and 48
- 16, 20, 31, 32, 39, 40 and 48
- 17, 18, 19, 31, 35, 41 and 47
- 18, 29, 31, 36, 40, 46 and 47
- 23, 24, 29, 40, 42, 46 and 49
- 25, 30, 35, 36, 39, 43 and 50
16 of the $1 million prizes up for grabs have been won with this draw!
One of the prizes will be shared between three people who will each get $333,333 and another two of the Maxmillions will each be shared between two people who will get $500,000.
The Maxmillions winners are from all over the country and 10 winning tickets were sold in Ontario, six in the Prairies, three in Quebec and one in B.C.
For Lotto Max's next draw on October 11, the jackpot will be $70 million so you have another chance to win the massive grand prize.
Also, 58 Maxmillions will be up for grabs too.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 4?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 4 were 10, 18, 21, 22, 37, 40 and 46, with 25 as the bonus.
With Encore, that number was 7390736.
Then, the winning numbers for the Maxmillions prizes were:
- 1, 5, 6, 12, 13, 15 and 26
- 1, 9, 14, 25, 27, 44 and 47
- 1, 10, 13, 25, 26, 31 and 36
- 1, 18, 20, 27, 28, 41 and 44
- 2, 3, 6, 26, 44, 45 and 49
- 2, 4, 9, 12, 31, 37 and 49
- 2, 5, 11, 22, 27, 34 and 38
- 2, 5, 16, 20, 22, 31 and 47
- 2, 6, 10, 18, 29, 35 and 50
- 2, 7, 15, 17, 22, 27 and 41
- 2, 10, 21, 42, 43, 48 and 50
- 2, 11, 13, 21, 25, 27 and 46
- 2, 13, 15, 18, 33, 35 and 42
- 3, 4, 9, 10, 12, 18, and 37
- 3, 7, 16, 28, 31, 45 and 49
- 3, 8, 13, 14, 16, 24 and 39
- 3, 12, 16, 22, 23, 26 and 33
- 3, 18, 27, 28, 30, 35 and 44
- 4, 7, 14, 16, 37, 39 and 46
- 4, 7, 22, 24, 26, 27 and 33
- 4, 12, 16, 17, 38, 41 and 42
- 5, 9, 17, 20, 29, 31 and 35
- 5, 11, 24, 26, 31, 35 and 44
- 5, 11, 30, 35, 40, 42 and 46
- 5, 20, 23, 31, 37, 40 and 43
- 6, 14, 20, 27, 36, 40 and 49
- 6, 17, 18, 34, 36, 42 and 46
- 7, 8, 11, 22, 29, 30 and 39
- 7, 9, 14, 15, 26, 37 and 38
- 7, 17, 23, 24, 38, 39 and 49
- 8, 11, 13, 20, 26, 28 and 36
- 8, 16, 20, 25, 27, 36 and 40
- 11, 12, 20, 23, 36, 46 and 50
- 11, 14, 15, 22, 27, 35 and 49
- 11, 24, 31, 34, 38, 44 and 45
- 12, 13, 14, 17, 33, 36 and 42
- 13, 14, 21, 38, 44, 45 and 50
- 13, 15, 17, 19, 21, 26 and 32
- 13, 22, 23, 30, 34, 39 and 46
- 14, 21, 22, 28, 33, 37 and 50
- 15, 16, 18, 19, 28, 46 and 48
- 15, 21, 25, 30, 32, 34 and 35
- 16, 18, 23, 28, 30, 37 and 46
- 16, 22, 24, 37, 39, 41 and 47
- 17, 25, 27, 30, 32, 40 and 47
- 20, 25, 27, 31, 33, 35 and 43
- 21, 23, 29, 31, 39, 43 and 48
- 23, 26, 27, 30, 31, 36 and 44
With this draw, eight Maxmillions prizes were won thanks to nine tickets that were sold in Ontario, the Prairies, B.C. and Quebec!
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.