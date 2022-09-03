NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

lotto max

Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 2 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot

Two Maxmillions worth $1 million each are also up for grabs! 🤑

Trending Senior Staff Writer
​Lotto Max tickets.

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity

Get your tickets out because the Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so you can check if you're a winner.

There is a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each available to be won in the Lotto Max draw on September 2!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 2

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 2 are 8, 17, 21, 31, 34, 37 and 39, with 7 as the bonus.

When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 7743491.

Then, for the two Maxmillions prizes that are available, the winning numbers are:

  • 6, 11, 18, 27, 40, 43 and 50
  • 12, 20, 27, 28, 29, 31 and 48

The massive $50 million jackpot wasn't won anywhere in Canada but a winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions was sold in B.C.

For the next Lotto Max draw on September 6, the jackpot will go up to $55 million and four Maxmillions worth $1 million each will also be up for grabs.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 30

The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 30 draw were 5, 8, 12, 23, 39, 41 and 48. Then, the bonus was 50.

For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 0647993.

Nobody won the $40 million that was offered with the draw which bumped up the jackpot to $50 million and brought Maxmillions into play.

How does Lotto Max work?

Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...