Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, September 2 Are In & It's A $50 Million Jackpot
Two Maxmillions worth $1 million each are also up for grabs! 🤑
Get your tickets out because the Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so you can check if you're a winner.
There is a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each available to be won in the Lotto Max draw on September 2!
Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 2
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on September 2 are 8, 17, 21, 31, 34, 37 and 39, with 7 as the bonus.
When it comes to Encore, the winning number is 7743491.
Then, for the two Maxmillions prizes that are available, the winning numbers are:
- 6, 11, 18, 27, 40, 43 and 50
- 12, 20, 27, 28, 29, 31 and 48
The massive $50 million jackpot wasn't won anywhere in Canada but a winning ticket for one of the Maxmillions was sold in B.C.
For the next Lotto Max draw on September 6, the jackpot will go up to $55 million and four Maxmillions worth $1 million each will also be up for grabs.
Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 30
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the August 30 draw were 5, 8, 12, 23, 39, 41 and 48. Then, the bonus was 50.
For Encore, the number to have on your ticket was 0647993.
Nobody won the $40 million that was offered with the draw which bumped up the jackpot to $50 million and brought Maxmillions into play.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.