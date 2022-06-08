A Lotto Max Winner For The $70 Million Jackpot Has Been Declared & Someone Is So Rich Now
After weeks with no winner, it finally happened! 🤑
This is not a drill, there is a Lotto Max winner for the massive $70 million jackpot so get those tickets out!
Someone in Canada has become so rich now and since the draw just happened, the lucky person might not even know it yet.
If you bought a ticket or two or five for the Lotto Max draw on Tuesday, June 7, you were probably hoping to win the huge grand prize that has been available for weeks with no winner.
According to Loto-Québec, a ticket that matched all seven numbers has been sold to someone in Quebec.
No further details about the Lotto Max jackpot-winning ticket have been revealed yet, like where exactly in Quebec it was sold or who the winner is.
If you're checking your tickets, the Lotto Max winning numbers for the June 7 draw are 6, 13, 17, 20, 28, 36 and 44 then the bonus is 31.
While the jackpot was won in Quebec, 14 of the $1 million Maxmillions were won all over the country with four of those being shared by two ticket holders who will get $500,000 each.
There are nine Maxmillions winners in Ontario, four in B.C., three in the Prairies and two in Quebec.
So, you might not have won the huge jackpot but you might have won a $1 million prize.
Since the $70 million was won, the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, June 10 will have a smaller grand prize but it's still a big chunk of money. The jackpot will be $43 million!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.