NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lotto max

A Lotto Max Winning Couple Say They're 'Going To Have Some Fun' With Their $1 Million Prize

"This is real, it really does happen."

A couple holding a cheque for $1 million.

A couple holding a cheque for $1 million.

AL_Lottery | Twitter

They might not have scored the Lotto Max jackpot, but a couple in New Brunswick have one million reasons to be happy.

In a press release on June 1 from Atlantic Lottery, Donald and Janet Duncan from Pointe-du-Chêne, New Brunswick, shared what it was like when they found out they won $1 million in the Maxmillions that were offered as part of the May 24 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at the store when I checked my ticket and the cashier told me I was a major winner and I’d have to call this number,” Donald said. “I went right home and told my wife we won a major prize, but she thought I was just kidding."

Apparently, it was all too much for Donald, so Janet took over.

“He couldn’t even call because he was just trembling, so I ended up calling,” Janet said. “Now we’re here and it’s a good day.”

Donald said that he doesn't usually play the lottery but sometimes buys tickets when the urge strikes or when the winning pot is particularly big. However, he might be playing more often.

“This is real, it really does happen,” Donald said. “It could happen again, you just never know.”

The couple, who are currently enjoying their retirement, said the win "will make life a lot easier."

Their winnings are going to go towards paying off their mortgage and indulging in some travel during the harsh Maritime winters.

“We can go anywhere we want really,” Janet said. “We’ve got options.”

“We’re going to have some fun now,” Donald shared.

The next Lotto Max draw will be on June 3 where a massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot will be up for grabs along with 43 Maxmillions prizes available.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...