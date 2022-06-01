A Lotto Max Winning Couple Say They're 'Going To Have Some Fun' With Their $1 Million Prize
"This is real, it really does happen."
They might not have scored the Lotto Max jackpot, but a couple in New Brunswick have one million reasons to be happy.
In a press release on June 1 from Atlantic Lottery, Donald and Janet Duncan from Pointe-du-Chêne, New Brunswick, shared what it was like when they found out they won $1 million in the Maxmillions that were offered as part of the May 24 Lotto Max draw.
“I was at the store when I checked my ticket and the cashier told me I was a major winner and I’d have to call this number,” Donald said. “I went right home and told my wife we won a major prize, but she thought I was just kidding."
\u201cCongratulations to Donald and Janet of Pointe-du-Ch\u00eane, N.B. who won a $1 Million MAXMILLIONS prize! #AtlanticWin \ud83c\udf89 \n\nFriday\u2019s LOTTO MAX Jackpot is an est. $70 MILLION plus and est. 43 MAXMILLIONS! 19+\u201d— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1654098304
Apparently, it was all too much for Donald, so Janet took over.
“He couldn’t even call because he was just trembling, so I ended up calling,” Janet said. “Now we’re here and it’s a good day.”
Donald said that he doesn't usually play the lottery but sometimes buys tickets when the urge strikes or when the winning pot is particularly big. However, he might be playing more often.
“This is real, it really does happen,” Donald said. “It could happen again, you just never know.”
The couple, who are currently enjoying their retirement, said the win "will make life a lot easier."
Their winnings are going to go towards paying off their mortgage and indulging in some travel during the harsh Maritime winters.
“We can go anywhere we want really,” Janet said. “We’ve got options.”
“We’re going to have some fun now,” Donald shared.
The next Lotto Max draw will be on June 3 where a massive $70 million Lotto Max jackpot will be up for grabs along with 43 Maxmillions prizes available.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.