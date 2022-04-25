A Lotto 6/49 Winner In PEI Just Raked In $8.6 Million It's The Second Time He's Won Big
He's now looking to secure a third win!
A lucky man in P.E.I. can officially declare what few people even think is possible — that he's won Lotto 6/49 twice.
According to a news release from Atlantic Lottery, Gary McCourt of New Annan, P.E.I. was having Easter dinner with his family on April 17 when he found out that someone from the province had won the massive $8.6 million jackpot.
Along with his wife Joy, they checked their email and they found a message saying that Gary had won, but didn't indicate how much he would be getting. After logging into their account on the lotto site, they could "hardly believe" that Gary had won $8,601,730.
Gary of New Annan, P.E.I. was enjoying the holiday weekend with his family when he heard there was an $8.6 Million Lotto 6/49 winner in P.E.I. \n\nHe couldn\u2019t believe it when he found out it was him! #AtlanticWin 19+pic.twitter.com/kC1UAXDyEZ— Atlantic Lottery (@Atlantic Lottery) 1650648609
“I told Joy to give me the number so I could call in to Atlantic Lottery right away,” Gary said. “I had to call back half an hour later to see what she had said the first time because I couldn’t hear a word she was saying over my wife and mother-in-law standing beside me screeching.”
Back in 2015, Gary won $100,000 from Lotto 6/49 and apparently had a hard time convincing his wife of his big news.
“I do a little bit of pranking, so I have a hard time convincing anybody,” McCourt said. “The first time was one thing, Joy didn’t believe me but I finally convinced her.”
Joy confirmed that she can be a little mistrustful of her hubby with these kind of announcements.
“He tells a lot of stories,” Joy said. “It took a long time for it to really sink in, both times he won.”
As for what he plans to do with his big winnings, the couple plan on buying a one-floor home in P.E.I. that will help with Gary's accessibility with his wheelchair, according to CBC.
They also have ordered a new accessible vehicle for Gary that he said will give him his freedom back.
And in terms of playing the lottery?
"I have no plans to really stop playing," Gary said. "I'm moving on to the three times."
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.