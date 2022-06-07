Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

A Lotto 6/49 Winner In Canada Just Raked In $1 Million & It's The Second Time He's Won Big

The odds of winning just once are 1 in 33,294,800 per play. 😲

D'Arcy Glover holding a cheque.

Western Canada Lottery Corporation

A lucky man in Saskatchewan has just done what seems nearly impossible — he's won the lottery twice.

In a news release from the Western Canada Lotto Corporation, D'Arcy Glover shared how he found out he had won $1 million in the May 27 Western Max draw.

He said that he usually likes to check his tickets when the numbers come out, which means he goes to bed pretty late, but for that particular draw he decided to go to bed early.

"I woke up at 3 a.m. and thought I should check my tickets since I was already up," he shared. "This was the first one I checked.”

Glover then double-checked his winning numbers on the Sask Lotteries website before waking his wife up to share his news.

"I think I just won another million!" he said he told his wife.

According to the WCLC, Glover also won $1 million in Maxmiillions for a Lotto Max draw in July 2018.

"It's a really good feeling!” he said of his second big win. “This time around, it's probably more of a good feeling because — as much as it's a cliche — 'what are the odds?!'"

The odds are indeed steep as WCLC notes that winning the Western Max $1 million prize and a Lotto Max Maxmillion are each 1 in 33,294,800 per play.

As for what he plans to do with his second big win, apparently, he doesn't have much in mind.

"I don’t think much will change," he noted.

Glover's second winning ticket was sold at the Saskatoon Co-op Dalmeny C-Store at 510 Highway 305 S in Dalmeny.

A man in P.E.I. named Gary McCourt also recently became a two-time lottery winner in April with a Lotto 6/49 ticket that won him $8.6 million.

In 2015, he won $100,000 from Lotto 6/49 and apparently had a hard time convincing his wife of his big news, which was also the case for his second win.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.

