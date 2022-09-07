These 2 Lotto 6/49 Winners Are $15 Million Richer & It's All Thanks To A Few Lucky Birthdates
One of them is planning a family reunion.
Two friends in Newfoundland are now $15 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49, and they'll definitely want to share their winnings with their family.
According to a press release from Atlantic Lottery, Doug Ellsworth and Lawrence Russell, who have been friends for more than 30 years, used the birthdays of their family members to pick the numbers for their ticket.
Although the pair have been buddies for decades, it was only three years ago that they decided to start playing together to try and combine their luck — and on August 27, that decision paid off.
"I looked at the ticket and ticked the numbers off one at a time and saw all six of our numbers," Ellsworth said. "Then I put the ticket in my briefcase and everywhere I went, I took it with me until we went to validate the ticket Monday morning."
The friends went together to their local convenience store in Bay Roberts to confirm the win.
"I pulled the owner of the store aside and asked her ‘How would you like to validate a $15.6-million ticket?'" Ellsworth said. "She just started screeching and crying and said, 'You didn’t buy it here, did you?' and I said 'Yes, I did.'"
With such a life-changing amount now at their disposal, the two have had trouble processing the big win.
"The feeling comes and goes, I think 'No, it can’t really be that much,' and then reality strikes," said Russel. "It’s starting to sink in more, though, day by day."
Russell has plans to buy an RV and truck in order to drive across the country and do some exploring. As for Ellsworth, he also plans to buy a new vehicle as well as build a custom home. He's also going to have a reunion with his entire family, which they haven't had since the pandemic.
Both men say they will use their winnings to help out their friends and family and donate to organizations that have personal meaning to them.
Congratulations, both!
