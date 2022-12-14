A Lottery Winner In Ontario Was Scared Of Losing His Ticket After Discovering It's Worth
"I became suddenly scared..."
The only bad part of having something good happen to you is the wave of nerves that immediately follows. A lottery winner in Ontario recently admitted to knowing those anxious thoughts all too well.
According to OLG, Woodbridge resident Xung Xang Luu won a whopping $62,225.10 after scoring the second prize in the October 12, 2022, Lotto 6/49 draw.
Luu also opened up about his preferred method of buying lottery tickets, purchasing one play at a time.
"That's all I need," he revealed while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
The 55-year-old and his wife, clearly cut from the same skeptical cloth, both needed some convincing after discovering the win.
"I was at the store when I checked my ticket and saw all the matching numbers. I didn't believe it," said Luu. "I told my wife, and she didn't believe it either – when I showed her, she was shocked."
Of course, reality eventually set in for the father, who then got paranoid for another reason.
"I became suddenly scared of losing the ticket!" he said, a plight that anyone who's ever walked around with more than a thousand dollars in their pocket can probably relate to.
As for what he plans to do with his sizeable fortune, Luu said a family trip to Europe is already in the works.
"We haven't traveled together since the kids were little. We're going to have so much fun," he gushed.
Here's hoping the vacation is worry free!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.