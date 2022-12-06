A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Plans To Use His $1M Prize To Fast-Track His Retirement
"It still hasn't sunk in yet."
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario said he's using his fortune to retire early, which given the state of the economy right now, makes total sense. A million dollars doesn't go as far these days.
According to OLG, Oakville resident Mijo Broz won a lofty $1 million after scoring a Maxmillions prize in the October 21, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 56-year-old, who's been playing the game alongside Lotto 6/49 for years, said this is his biggest win to date.
"I checked my tickets using the OLG App and when I saw the Big Winner screen, I thought, 'Holy cow!'" Broz said.
Perhaps, the only thing more wholesome than Broz's choice of phrase would be the fact that the first person he called was his mother. You never grow out of that.
"I was shocked. My heart was beating fast," Mijo gushed. "I told my mom, and she was so excited and happy for me!"
As for what he plans to do with his winnings? The family said he intends to share most of it with his squad.
"I will share this win with family, use some to accelerate my retirement and think about getting a new car," the 56-year-old said.
But, first, he actually has to come to grips with it all and let the initial shock wear off.
"It still hasn't sunk in yet," he said.
Want to test your own luck? Lotto Max draws take place every Tuesday and Friday and offer up to $70 million in jackpots. You can purchase tickets at authorized retailers or from your couch at OLG.ca.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.