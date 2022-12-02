A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Scared His Co-Workers While Trying To Tell Them They Were Rich
It was quite a surprise staff meeting.
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario gave his coworkers quite the fright back in the spring after calling a very hush-hush meeting to tell them they all became rich.
According to OLG, a group of 26 people, who regularly play the lottery together, won a whopping $1 million after scoring a Maxmillions prize in the May 31, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
One of the winners, Ernesto Diaz Herryman from Hamilton, opened up to OLG about the moment he discovered the group's massive win and how hard it was to comprehend.
"I didn't believe all the zeroes," he shared while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
He also managed to scare his coworkers after calling a mysterious meeting.
"I called a meeting at work, and everyone was scared. They were wondering why I called them," Herryman added. "When I shared the big news, they were so excited and told their families right away!"
The names of the winners were listed by the company as follows:
"This is so unusual and so rare. I am so excited we beat the odds of winning!" Hiran Patel from Brampton said.
The group said they are planning to celebrate their win as a group. Here's hoping they go somewhere fancy.
