A $60M Lotto Max Jackpot Was Won In Ontario & It Put Other Winning Tickets To Shame
The ticket was sold somewhere in the GTA.
An Ontario lottery ticket worth $60 million has made someone in the province richer than old money this week, which likely come in handy for them considering they live in the Greater Toronto Area.
According to OLG, the massive jackpot was won by an individual, who has yet to be named, somewhere in Richmond Hill during the Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lotto Max draw.
The multi-million dollar fortune is so sizeable that it makes the other prizes that were won across Ontario on the same day look like pennies in comparison.
Two Lotto Max second prize-winning tickets worth $121,440.40 each were sold to a couple of lucky someones in Ottawa and North York, and an Encore prize worth $100,000 was sold via OLG.ca.
If all this news of life-changing winnings has got you itching to get in on the game yourself, it's worth noting that the next Lotto Max jackpot, worth an estimated $15 million, will be up for grabs on Friday, December 2, 2022.
Anyone interested can purchase their tickets at authorized OLG retailers or OLG.ca until 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
What are the chances of winning the Ontario lottery?
Well, let's not sugarcoat it. The odds certainly aren't in anyone's favour. However, OLG's website says there is an approximate 1 in 33,294,800 chance of hitting the jackpot, representing 87.25 per cent of the pools fund for each $5 play.
So, you're still more likely to be struck by lightning or eaten by a shark than you are to win millions. Although, the latter sounds more fun.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.