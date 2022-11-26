Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, November 25 Are In & It's A $55 Million Jackpot
Check your tickets because Maxmillions have been won!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 25 draw are out now and a couple of Maxmillions have been won!
This Lotto Max draw is offering a $55 million jackpot along with four Maxmillions that are worth $1 million each, so check your tickets ASAP.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 25?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the November 25 draw are 3, 6, 7, 10, 25, 30 and 37, with 9 as the bonus.
For those who also get Encore on their tickets, that number is 3550543.
Then, for the prizes that are worth $1 million, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 3, 5, 11, 33, 35, 40 and 42
- 4, 15, 30, 32, 35, 37 and 45
- 5, 8, 10, 16, 19, 39 and 43
- 27, 28, 37, 38, 41, 47 and 50
If you tried your luck with this draw, there was no jackpot winner so nobody is taking home the $55 million.
However, two Maxmillions were won with tickets sold in Ontario and the Prairies.
Since nobody won the jackpot, the next Lotto Max draw on November 29 will offer a $60 million jackpot and six Maxmillions!
This new grand prize offering means we're getting so close to the $70 million jackpot being available again.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 22?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for the draw on November 22 were 2, 10, 12, 18, 19, 21 and 34. Also, 33 was the bonus.
With Encore, the winning number was 2532670.
The winning numbers for the Maxmillions prizes were:
- 5, 8, 11, 16, 33, 38 and 42
- 7, 15, 17, 19, 32, 35 and 44
Nobody bought a winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot that was up for grabs or the two Maxmillions that were available to be won with the draw.
How does Lotto Max work?
Lotto Max draws happen twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.
You get three sets of numbers for every $5 play, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 50.
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can get as high as $70 million. Once the grand prize reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions up for grabs, which are each $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get from a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on draw nights.
