A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Made His Mom Cry After Telling Her He Became A Millionaire
"My heart feels so full."
A Lotto Max winner in Ontario brought a tear to his mother's eye after telling her their lives had changed forever.
According to OLG, Leamington resident Michel Kassas won a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million in the October 7, 2022, Lotto Max draw. Oh, as if that wasn't lucky enough, he also won $2 on his Encore, so technically, he won $1,000,002.
Astonishingly, Kassas admitted at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto that this is his first year playing the lottery.
"My favourite games are Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49," he shared while picking up his cheque.
So, what's his secret? With Kassas, it all comes down to repping his tribe. "I play my own numbers that are comprised of significant family dates."
The social services worker also opened up about the moment he discovered his big win, which just happened to pop up in his email one day.
"I logged into my OLG account, and I couldn't believe it. I told my mom that we won $1 million, and she was so happy, she cried," he gushed. "My heart feels so full. This win fills me with hope."
As for what he plans to do with the hefty sum, Kassas kept things pretty tight-lipped. However, it's probably safe to assume that much of it will be shared with his family.
"This win is all about family. I feel so thankful and blessed," he concluded.
One thing's for sure, the doting son is undoubtedly going to have to step it up the holiday season this year, especially now that he's Scrooge-level rich.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.