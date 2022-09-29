OLG Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Positions & Here's How You Can Apply
Work behind the scenes at one Ontario's biggest organziations.
If you've ever wanted to explore the ins and outs of the Ontario lotto, the corporation's latest round of job postings could be your chance.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is currently looking to fill various vacant positions, ranging from Software Specialists to Talent Development Managers. Opportunities span across several fields and skill sets.
Software Tester
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Individuals with at least seven years in medium-to-large technology solutions and a wealth of quality control experience.
Service And Experience Design Consultant
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Anyone with three or more years of relevant experience in a service/UX design role and with a passion for improving customer experience.
Payroll Specialist
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Candidates who have two years of payroll experience in fast-paced environments and 1-2 year(s) in "calculating gross to net payroll results, including pay period reversals and adjustments."
Prize Centre Operations Coordinator
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Those with one or more year(s) of experience in a related administrative role, including financial or accounting-related functions.
Service Desk Specialist
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: People with three years of experience in "advancing roles within technology or related function" and two years of experience in service desk support.
Corporate Investigations Manager
Salary: TBD
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have 3-5 years of related experience and a post-secondary university or college degree in business, law, or finance.
OLG, in its own words, is undergoing a massive transformation focusing on being customer obsessed and bringing our digital business to a whole new level. It describes itself as 'a multi-billion-dollar organization with a wide array of business lines including, lottery, land-based casinos, digital lottery and casino, horseracing, and charitable gaming.'
For potential employees, it's important to note that OLG is rated 3.7 stars out of five on the employer review website Glassdoor. They score high on diversity and inclusion, they go down to around 3/5 on career opportunities and compensation.
"Great team, highly skilled and awesome manager," said one of the lowest-rated reviews, but also added that "HR policies with regard to pay are suppressive. Lateral moves are full of red tape."