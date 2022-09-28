Two Winning Ontario Lottery Tickets Are Set To Expire Next Month & One Of Them Is Worth $1M
Check your pockets and emails, folks!
Are you an Ontario lottery player who moonlights as an epic procrastinator? Well, you might want to check your pocket and inbox, friend.
According to OLG, there are only a couple of weeks to collect two unclaimed winning tickets. So forgetful or unorganized individuals should be sweating right about now.
A Brampton-bought Lottario prize (3 6 25 26 30 39 Bonus 43) worth $10,000 is the first on the chopping block, scheduled to expire on Sunday, October 9.
As tilting as that may be, it doesn't hold a candle to the $1 million Lotto 649 (5 7 8 9 8 5 7 6-01), purchased in Mississauga, that will expire on Sunday, October 16.
If you're currently holding either of said winning tickets in your shaking hands, OLG advises you to sign the back portion and contact their customer service line at 1-800-387-0098.
Players are also reminded to check their numbers online via the company's mobile app.
If you think you've won but don't have the ticket, don't panic. OLG might be able to verify your claim via its Data Analysis and Retrieval Technology (DART) system.
The unique technology compiles a list of retailers in Ontario who have sold winning tickets of $10,000 or more.
"Combining the power of DART with information provided by the customer, OLG may be able to prove your claim is legitimate," the corporation explains.
OLG confirmed to Narcity that residents of Ontario have one year to claim their lottery prize before they are rendered invalid.
"[People] forget to check their tickets right away or put them in a coat pocket and forget about them," the statement noted.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.