OLG Is Hiring For So Many Positions & Could Offer You Support To Move Cities
This could be your ticket out of Toronto.
If you're one of the many Ontarians looking to move out of the big city but aren't sure about employment, fret not, you're moment has arrived.
The city of Sault Ste. Marie announced today that Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) and its two sister companies, PQA and PLATO Testing, are looking to hire in a big way.
OLG is looking to fill 59 positions in 43 roles, with sister PQA and PLATO Testing seeking an additional 25.
Perhaps, the most exciting part is that the companies are looking to help those interested relocate to Sault Ste. Marie as part of an effort to attract IT talent.
So, don't worry if you're not a local these jobs are for everyone.
Anyone interested should decide quickly as the companies are looking for these positions as soon as possible. OLG has even created a recruiting event to fast-track the process and it will run from April 27 until April 28.
In fact, the press release states that PQA and PLATO Testing want to have people relocated and positions filled by summer.
Some open positions include fields in enterprise technology, fiance, customer care and more!
"OLG has very deep roots in Sault Ste. Marie, as we've been part of this community for 30 years. OLG's operations in the community are critically important — today and in the future," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture.
"Our focus is on building a fun, inclusive, and performance-driven workplace — a destination for top talent. We want to have that top talent in Sault Ste Marie. We see a real benefit for OLG employees and families to benefit from the advantages of living in a thriving community like the Sault."
OLG Sault Ste. Marie Recruiting Event
When: April 27 - April 28, 2022
Location: Sault Ste. Marie
Why You Should Apply: Anyone looking for a change of pace and willing to move to a new city.