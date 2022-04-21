NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
jobs in ontario

OLG Is Hiring For So Many Positions & Could Offer You Support To Move Cities

This could be your ticket out of Toronto.

Toronto Staff Writer
OLG sign. Right: House is Sault Ste. Marie.

OLG sign. Right: House is Sault Ste. Marie.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime, Steven Cukrov | Dreamstime

If you're one of the many Ontarians looking to move out of the big city but aren't sure about employment, fret not, you're moment has arrived.

The city of Sault Ste. Marie announced today that Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) and its two sister companies, PQA and PLATO Testing, are looking to hire in a big way.

OLG is looking to fill 59 positions in 43 roles, with sister PQA and PLATO Testing seeking an additional 25.

Perhaps, the most exciting part is that the companies are looking to help those interested relocate to Sault Ste. Marie as part of an effort to attract IT talent.

So, don't worry if you're not a local these jobs are for everyone.

Anyone interested should decide quickly as the companies are looking for these positions as soon as possible. OLG has even created a recruiting event to fast-track the process and it will run from April 27 until April 28.

In fact, the press release states that PQA and PLATO Testing want to have people relocated and positions filled by summer.

Some open positions include fields in enterprise technology, fiance, customer care and more!

"OLG has very deep roots in Sault Ste. Marie, as we've been part of this community for 30 years. OLG's operations in the community are critically important — today and in the future," says Nancy Kennedy, OLG's Senior Vice President of People and Culture.

"Our focus is on building a fun, inclusive, and performance-driven workplace — a destination for top talent. We want to have that top talent in Sault Ste Marie. We see a real benefit for OLG employees and families to benefit from the advantages of living in a thriving community like the Sault."

OLG Sault Ste. Marie Recruiting Event

When: April 27 - April 28, 2022

Location: Sault Ste. Marie

Why You Should Apply: Anyone looking for a change of pace and willing to move to a new city.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...