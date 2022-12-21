OLG Is Hiring For These Positions Right Now & They've Got So Many Perks
It's one way to actually make money off the lottery.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) is hiring for several positions right now, offering residents a chance to make some money off the lotto company without buying a ticket. An excellent fit for those who are less lucky and more skilled.
The jobs, all of which are high-level, are based out of two locations, Toronto and Sault Ste. Marie, with the company looking to fill the following roles:
- Senior Digital Infrastructure Specialist
- Senior Contract Specialist
- Senior Facilities Maintenance Specialist
- Senior Category Specialist
- Chief Technology And Information Officer
Individuals who wish to apply for the Senior Digital Infrastructure Specialist role will want to do so before January 6, 2023, as it is based on a 12-month contract. The other positions have varying application deadlines that span from January 10 to January 13, 2023.
It's worth noting that many of the roles have two open positions, one based in Toronto and the other in Sault Ste. Marie.
If hired, each position will allow you to "participate in a major defined benefit pension plan sponsored by the Government of Ontario." As well as a variable pay program that offers "performance-based incentives to share in our success."
As for what kind of company you'll be working for, OLG boasts its commitment to providing flexible and family-friendly work practices, including hybrid work.
OLG defines hybrid work as"a combination of work-from-home and in-office options."
The company also operates under the mantra "learn, grow, repeat" and offers a "wide range of courses and development opportunities."
"We are unwavering when it comes to living our purpose, and ensuring our business delivers meaningful benefits for the people of Ontario. OLG's net profits are reinvested back into the province, contributing to the quality of life for Ontarians," the company states in each job listing.
Is OLG owned by the Government
Yes. "OLG has a single shareholder, the Government of Ontario, and reports through its Board of Directors to the Minister of Finance," the company stated.
Additionally, 100% of OLG's profits go back to Ontario.
"For over four decades, OLG has been giving back to the Province and making life better for people across Ontario," they stated.
If you want to learn more about the government agency and how it operates, you can do so here.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.