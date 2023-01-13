The June Motel Is Hiring In Ontario & You Can Make Up To $22 An Hour
There are jobs in Sauble Beach and Prince Edward County.🍷
If you're looking for a summer job in Ontario, The June Motel which was made famous by its Netflix show is hiring for multiple positions.
You can spend your days in a fabulously pink motel if you apply for these available positions in Sauble Beach and Prince Edward County.
Multiple job opportunities are posted in both Ontario towns and if you want to make up to $22 an hour at a dreamy vacation spot this could be the ideal workplace for you.
Sauble Beach is your best bet for a job because this motel location is hiring for over five different positions. If you like the idea of working as a concierge, housekeeping attendant, groundkeeper, laundry attendant or in the Heydays Restaurant then you should start working on your resume.
The Heydays Restaurant in Sauble is looking for both part-time and full-time employees for positions including a restaurant supervisor, servers, bartenders, sous chefs, line cooks and more. Depending on the position, your salary could start at $15.50 or $25 an hour, plus tips. All of the restaurant jobs will begin in May of 2023.
The Prince Edward County motel is hiring for two different positions, concierge and housekeeping assistants, both with full-time and part-time options. As with all of the job listings, the motel is looking for applicants who will represent a positive image of the property and be friendly to guests.
The ideal applicants are not afraid to step outside of their comfort zone, love to have fun, will show up as their best selves, admire the beauty in the details and are accountable.
Full descriptions of job positions and role requirements are available on the website's careers page. You can apply by emailing your resume to your desired location.
Multiple job opportunities
Salary: Up to $22 per hour
Company: The June Motel
Where: Sauble Beach and Prince Edward County, ON
Who Should Apply: If you want to gain experience working in hospitality and spend your summer in a vacation town, you should consider applying to one of these jobs.