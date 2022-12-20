Google Is Hiring So Many Jobs In Ontario & The Benefits Are Out Of This World
They have student loan reimbursement! 😳
Google is hiring over 20 jobs in Ontario, and you could land a gig with some pretty impressive benefits.
If you're looking for a job in Ontario, chances are you're scrolling through endless job postings on LinkedIn and Indeed, but the hunt might be over.
Google is hiring for a variety of jobs in sectors like business strategy, design, people, sales, service and support, and engineering and technology.
In the business strategy sector, Google is hiring a Strategic Insights Lead for the Toronto office, so if you have a bachelor's degree and five years of experience in marketing, this could be a plum gig for you.
If you're more into the design end of things, you can also opt to apply for an Interaction Designer role in Waterloo. Although you will need a relevant bachelor's degree, a working portfolio and four years of experience in product design or UX.
So chances are you may fit into one of their 24 available roles where you can cash in on some pretty incredible and comprehensive benefits.
Google offers employee benefit plan basics like medical, dental and employee assistance programs and much more.
In the health and wellness category, some stand-out benefits include second medical opinions, medical advocacy for transgender employees, and onsite wellness centres.
Families also receive a number of benefits, including fertility support, backup child care, and parental and child bonding leave.
When it comes to pay, you can expect a competitive salary, a "generous" 401K and student loan reimbursement, so if you're struggling to pay off that tuition money, this benefit could come in clutch.
You'll also be able to split your time working from home and the Toronto office, and for four weeks of the year, you can work from anywhere.
This means you can clock in from a beach in Mexico with a virgin daiquiri in hand for one month of the year if your heart desires.
In the Toronto office, you'll also find meals and snacks, barista-made coffee, a gym and even games rooms, according to Google.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.