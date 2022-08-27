7 Google Jobs Available In Canada That You Can Get Without A University Degree
Some positions can be worked remotely anywhere in Canada. 💻
There are Google jobs that are available in Canada and so many of them don't require you to have a university degree!
Some of the jobs with Google are remote and can be done from anywhere in Canada while others require you to be in Montreal, Toronto or Waterloo, Ontario.
Also, a few jobs have education requirements that can be replaced with practical experience but so many don't require any education at all.
You can find a bunch of different positions including Partner Operations Manager with YouTube Music, Lead Technical Program Manager, Developer Relations Engineer and more.
If you're looking for work, here are seven jobs with Google in Canada that you can apply to even if you don't have a university degree!
Data Center Technician, Technical Operations
Location: Montreal
Who Should Apply: Someone with a college diploma in computer science or electronics, or three years of equivalent practical experience.
Also, you need experience with operating systems and networking protocols to get this job where you'll install, configure, test, troubleshoot and maintain hardware and server software.
Program Manager, Google Cloud Support, Operational Excellence
Location: Waterloo, ON
Who Should Apply: Google is looking for someone with three years of experience in global project or program management and two years of experience working with SQL to process datasets and create dashboards for performance monitoring.
Experience working with social media or community management platforms and experience managing stakeholders is also required.
With this position, you'll oversee all aspects of the Google Cloud sales process and help improve it.
Developer Relations Engineer, Tooling Fuchsia
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: You need five years of experience as a software engineer, architect, technology advocate, technology officer or consultant working with web or mobile technologies.
Other required experience includes working with engineering tools on operating systems, using coding languages and presenting in a public forum.
You'll collaborate with developers, write sample code, participate in developer forums, support queues for troubleshooting and improve Google products if you get the job.
Lead Technical Program Manager, Internal Developer Relations
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Someone who has five years of experience managing cross-organizational technical projects along with experience building dashboards, reporting on organizational metrics and developing cross-organizational communications.
In this position, you'll lead projects, identify risks and give recommendations to executives.
Partner Operations Manager, Music, YouTube
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Google wants someone with a bachelor's degree but that requirement can be met with equivalent practical experience.
You also need two years of experience in customer support or client services troubleshooting customer issues and experience working in the music industry.
With this job, you'll analyze issues facing content creators and work to resolve them to make the user experience on YouTube better.
Open-Source Strategy Program Manager
Location: Remote (Canada)
Who Should Apply: Someone with five years of experience in open-source or developer technologies along with experience managing communities or volunteer organizations.
You'll help oversee Google's interests in open-source projects that ensure a better contributor experience.
Video Account Executive, Retail, Large Customer Sales
Location: Toronto
Who Should Apply: Google wants someone with a bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience and five years of experience with sales in the media or advertising industry.
In the position, you'll provide client service, research and market analysis so they have a strategy to reach thousands of users with their advertising.