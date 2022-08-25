NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

CSIS Jobs In Human Resources Are Open Right Now & You Can Make Almost $90,000 A Year

Positions are available all over the country! 💸

There are Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs in human resources available across the country and the salary goes up to almost $90,000!

With these government of Canada jobs, the national intelligence agency is looking to hire people to work as Human Resources Advisors.

The positions are located in Burnaby and Ottawa right now but CSIS is also doing anticipatory hiring in Toronto, Montreal and Halifax.

For the Human Resources Advisor position, the salary ranges from $73,970 all the way to $89,970.

Responsibilities of the job include providing advice on human resources, making recommendations on problem resolution, assessing human resources processes, acting as a point of contact for candidates, and conducting interviews with candidates.

You need an undergraduate degree with three years of experience or a university certificate/college diploma with four years of experience.

Or, you can have a human resources certification recognized by the Canadian Council of Human Resources Association as long as you have five years of experience.

The required experience is working as part of a human resources team while providing advice and guidance in any human resources discipline.

You have to be eligible to get an "Enhanced Top Secret" security clearance if you want the job.

The process involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background investigation that will have credit and financial verifications.

If you apply, you can't discuss your application with people besides your partner or close family members and even they need to be discreet.

The closing date for this government of Canada job is September 13, 2022.

