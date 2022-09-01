Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

government of canada jobs

Statistics Canada Jobs In IT Are Open Across The Country & You Don't Need A University Degree

You need to know how to support Windows operating systems.

​Government of Canada building with Canadian flags in Calgary.

Ramon Cliff | Dreamstime

You can find Statistics Canada jobs in IT across the country right now and you don't need a university degree to get the position.

With these government of Canada jobs, the federal statistical agency is looking to hire people to work as computer support technicians in IT positions all over Canada.

There are 10 positions to be filled in Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Sturgeon Falls, Montreal, Sherbrooke and Halifax.

As an IT worker, your duties could include providing remote and on-site technical support, maintaining hardware and software, providing advice and guidance on the use of computers, and implementing security standards for the department.

The yearly salary for this Statistics Canada position ranges from $60,696 to $78,216.

It's required that you have graduated from a two-year program at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another field that's relevant to the job.

That means you can get the job if you went to university or if you went to college!

You need experience implementing and supporting Windows operating systems in a networked environment, experience providing technical support and guidance to users and experience preparing technical documentation like user guides.

The closing date for the position is December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Statistics Canada is also hiring interviewers to help conduct survey collections and the pay ranges from $17.83 to $21.78 an hour.

You don't need a degree and the only required experience is performing basic computer functions like opening, closing and locating software programs or files and using word processing, email and spreadsheet software!

