7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000
Get your applications in! 💸
There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!
The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency.
Since the jobs are located across the country in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, you can probably find one no matter where you live.
All of the positions have salary ranges that go over $100,000 and the highest yearly pay that's offered with these jobs is $150,842!
While it's required that you have a post-secondary degree for all of these positions, you can satisfy that requirement with a college diploma instead of a university degree.
Here are seven government of Canada jobs you can apply for that have salaries ranging over $100,000!
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone who can translate one or more foreign languages into French or English.
Those languages are Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish.
You also need an undergraduate degree and experience in research, analysis, report writing, computer systems and computer applications.
The closing date is December 30, 2022.
Auditor
Salary: $99,566 to $120,908
Location: Various locations across Ontario
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You need to be eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
Experience conducting or managing audits, preparing corporate tax returns, preparing financial statements for large corporations, conducting or managing forensic accounting or auditing and conducting or managing criminal investigations is required.
Applications need to be in by December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Senior Business Officer
Salary: $79,516 to $113,222
Location: Edmonton
Company: Prairies Economic Development Canada
Who Should Apply: Someone who has a college diploma or university degree with a specialization in management information systems, commerce or another field relevant to the position.
Also, experience conducting research and making recommendations about IT systems, leading consultations, working with IT systems and preparing training materials is needed.
The closing date is November 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Location: Burnaby, Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a post-secondary two-year program of study with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another field relevant to the position.
Since there are various versions of this job, the required experience is different for each of them.
The last day to apply is December 28, 2022.
Information management and information technology professionals
Salary: $60,696 to $150,842
Location: Various locations across Canada
Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)
Who Should Apply: Someone who graduated from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology or information management.
You also need experience designing, developing, integrating, deploying and maintaining software, hardware or network systems, as well as experience working in an information management and information technology environment.
The closing date is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.
IT Software Developer
Salary: $79,142 to $109,408
Location: Ottawa
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking to hire someone who has an undergraduate or master's degree in computer science or engineering with a focus on software or network/computer security.
The closing date is December 28, 2022.
Income tax professionals
Salary: $88,261 to $107,249
Location: Nova Scotia
Company: Canada Revenue Agency
Who Should Apply: You need to be eligible for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.
A minimum of two years of experience working in Canadian Income Tax compliance is required.
Also, you need experience preparing, reviewing and/or approving corporate income tax returns, auditing corporations to ensure compliance with federal and/or provincial income tax legislation, interpreting income tax statutes administered by the CRA and providing tax planning advice under the Income Tax Act.
Applications have to be in by October 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET.