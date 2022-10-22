Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

7 Government Of Canada Jobs Across The Country You Can Apply For That Pay Over $100,000

Get your applications in! 💸

​Government of Canada sign with a Canadian flag on a building.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

There are government of Canada jobs you can apply for if you're looking for work and they all pay more than $100,000!

The positions are with a variety of government agencies and organizations including the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, Canada Revenue Agency and Canada Border Services Agency.

Since the jobs are located across the country in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia, you can probably find one no matter where you live.

All of the positions have salary ranges that go over $100,000 and the highest yearly pay that's offered with these jobs is $150,842!

While it's required that you have a post-secondary degree for all of these positions, you can satisfy that requirement with a college diploma instead of a university degree.

Here are seven government of Canada jobs you can apply for that have salaries ranging over $100,000!

Foreign Language Communication Analyst

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250

Location: Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: Someone who can translate one or more foreign languages into French or English.

Those languages are Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish.

You also need an undergraduate degree and experience in research, analysis, report writing, computer systems and computer applications.

The closing date is December 30, 2022.

Apply Here

Auditor

Salary: $99,566 to $120,908

Location: Various locations across Ontario

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: You need to be eligible to get a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.

Experience conducting or managing audits, preparing corporate tax returns, preparing financial statements for large corporations, conducting or managing forensic accounting or auditing and conducting or managing criminal investigations is required.

Applications need to be in by December 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply Here

Senior Business Officer

Salary: $79,516 to $113,222

Location: Edmonton

Company: Prairies Economic Development Canada

Who Should Apply: Someone who has a college diploma or university degree with a specialization in management information systems, commerce or another field relevant to the position.

Also, experience conducting research and making recommendations about IT systems, leading consultations, working with IT systems and preparing training materials is needed.

The closing date is November 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply Here

Technology Professionals, Operational Support

Salary: $89,934 to $109,408

Location: Burnaby, Ottawa, Toronto and Montreal

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: Someone who has graduated from a post-secondary two-year program of study with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another field relevant to the position.

Since there are various versions of this job, the required experience is different for each of them.

The last day to apply is December 28, 2022.

Apply Here

Information management and information technology professionals

Salary: $60,696 to $150,842

Location: Various locations across Canada

Company: Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA)

Who Should Apply: Someone who graduated from a two-year post-secondary program with a specialization in computer science, information technology or information management.

You also need experience designing, developing, integrating, deploying and maintaining software, hardware or network systems, as well as experience working in an information management and information technology environment.

The closing date is March 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Apply Here

IT Software Developer

Salary: $79,142 to $109,408

Location: Ottawa

Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)

Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking to hire someone who has an undergraduate or master's degree in computer science or engineering with a focus on software or network/computer security.

The closing date is December 28, 2022.

Apply Here

Income tax professionals

Salary: $88,261 to $107,249

Location: Nova Scotia

Company: Canada Revenue Agency

Who Should Apply: You need to be eligible for a designation from a recognized professional accounting association or have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in accounting.

A minimum of two years of experience working in Canadian Income Tax compliance is required.

Also, you need experience preparing, reviewing and/or approving corporate income tax returns, auditing corporations to ensure compliance with federal and/or provincial income tax legislation, interpreting income tax statutes administered by the CRA and providing tax planning advice under the Income Tax Act.

Applications have to be in by October 31, 2022, 11:59 p.m. ET.

Apply Here

