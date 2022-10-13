6 CSIS Jobs Available Across Canada Right Now That Pay More Than $100,000 A Year
You need to be able to receive an "Enhanced Top Secret security clearance" if you get the job! 👀
There are so many Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs with salaries that are over $100,000 and you can apply for them right now!
If you're interested in government of Canada jobs, the country's national intelligence service is hiring people to work in a variety of positions, including Foreign Language Communication Analysts, Technical Advisors and IT Software Developers.
When applying for one of these positions, you must be discreet and you can't discuss your application with anyone besides your partner or close family members.
Even those who you can share the information with should be told that they need to be discreet.
CSIS has offices all over the country and most job tasks must be done on-site but a hybrid work situation is possible.
To get the job, you also need to be able to get an "Enhanced Top Secret security clearance."
The process of getting one involves a security interview, a polygraph and a background check that includes credit and financial verifications!
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: You need to have graduated from a two-year program of study at a post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology, software engineering or another relevant field.
For these positions located in Burnaby, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, the closing date is December 28, 2022.
Technical Advisor
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: To get the job, you need an undergraduate degree plus three years of experience, a technologist diploma/professional technologist equivalency designation plus four years of experience, a college diploma plus six years of experience or a secondary school diploma plus seven years of experience.
Post-secondary education needs to be in computer science, electrical engineering, electronics, network security, telecommunications or engineering.
The position is located in Ottawa and the last day to apply is December 28, 2022.
Database Administrator
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate or master's degree, a technologist diploma, a professional technologist equivalency designation, a college diploma or a secondary school diploma.
The post-secondary education fields of study must be computer science, electrical, electronics, network security, telecommunications, engineering or a related subject.
The closing date for this Ottawa-based job is December 28, 2022.
Foreign Language Communication Analyst
Salary: $84,050 to $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: CSIS is looking for Foreign Language Communications Analysts to translate one or more foreign languages into French or English.
Those languages are Arabic, Somali, Farsi, Mandarin, Kurdish, Sorani, Russian, Punjabi, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali or Spanish.
You need an undergraduate degree along with experience in research, analysis, report writing, computer systems and computer applications.
The closing date for these positions located in Burnaby, Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax is December 30, 2022.
IT Software Developer
Salary: $79,142 to $96,268 and $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: Someone with an undergraduate or master's degree in computer science or engineering with a focus on software or network/computer security.
You can also have a technologist diploma or professional technologist equivalency designation with a focus on software or network/computer security.
This position is located in Ottawa and the last day to apply is December 28, 2022.
Business Intelligence Specialist
Salary: $89,934 to $109,408
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: To get the job, you need an undergraduate or master's degree, technologist diploma, professional technologist equivalency designation, college diploma or secondary school diploma.
Post-secondary education needs to be in computer science, electrical, electronics, network security, telecommunications, engineering or related fields of study.
The closing day for this Ottawa-based job is December 28, 2022.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.