canada jobs

CSIS Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Roles In Canada Right Now & So Many Pay Over $100K

Get your resume ready! 💰

Trending Editor
A Government of Canada building. Right: A Canadian flag and a CSIS flag.

A Government of Canada building. Right: A Canadian flag and a CSIS flag.

Public Services and Procurement Canada | Facebook, CSIS Canada | Facebook

If you've ever considered a career within the Government of Canada, one of these six-figure salary jobs could be for you! There are so many Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) jobs up for grabs right now and a bunch of them pay the big bucks, too.

Depending on your experience, education and skill set, you could even make over $100,000 a year.

If you're just starting out, that's ok too. The feds are also looking for co-op students and interns to take on admin roles and other similar duties at CSIS.

Here's a look at just a few of the jobs CSIS is hiring for right now and the kind of qualifications you need to be in with a shot. Good luck!

Database Administrator

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you know everything there is to know about databases, this Ottawa-based position could be for you.

You'll be required to look after all of the database systems at CSIS and they're looking for someone who is collaborative, creative and who has great communication skills.

An undergraduate or master's degree is needed, with experience in similar fields also a requirement.

Apply Here

Legal Assistant

Salary: $65,460 to $79,640

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: If you're adaptable, organized and reliable, you could be a good fit for this role.

According to CSIS, Legal Assistants provide "legal and administrative assistance to counsel and participate in the delivery of a full range of legal and administrative support services."

You'll need a Community College Certificate in Law, Law Clerk, Paralegal and/or Legal Assistant and several years of related experience to apply.

Apply Here

Applications Developer

Salary: $73,970 to $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Looking for the big bucks? Employees at the top-end of this role can expect to earn six figures.

CSIS is hiring Applications Developers at the intermediate and senior levels in the Information Technology branches.

Those involved are required to advance the agency's intelligence operations by solving real time problems, collaborating with domestic and foreign intelligence partners and more.

To apply, an undergraduate or master’s degree is required.

Apply Here

Business Intelligence Specialist

Salary: $84,050 to $102,250

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: CSIS says for this job, they're looking for people who "thrive on challenges" and are excited by the idea of working with "Canada's brightest."

As a Business Intelligence Specialist, you'd be expected to contribute to maintaining CSIS’s Business Intelligence program by building data warehouses, maintaining and modifying existing models, managing user access and licensing, and more.

College diploma, secondary school diploma, undergraduate degrees and more are all accepted, although experience is required.

Apply Here

Design, Development and Operations

Salary: $95,350 to $116,060

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: The ideal candidate can make up to $116,060 per year in this Ottawa-based role, which is pretty impressive.

Employees will be required to provide technical leadership, liaise with clients, plan, evaluate and conduct reviews of technical systems and more.

You'll need a bunch of relevant experience and higher education to qualify for this one, though.

Apply Here

Chief Finance Level 10

Salary: $106,870 to $128,690

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: Good with numbers and want to earn almost $130,000 every year?

The Chief within Finance at CSIS is responsible for managing, planning and leading all activities of the department, which means there is a lot of responsibility with this job.

You'll need to be a collaborative person with "vision and strategy," who has several years of experience in a similar role and an undergraduate degree or a recognized professional accounting certification.

Apply Here

Internal Audit Manager

Salary: $106,870 to $128,690

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: For this position, CSIS is looking for somebody who is "ready to return to a corporate space in a dynamic environment."

They say you'll have your own closed-door office, a collaborative and energetic team, a competitive salary, generous leave and benefits options, among other perks.

In the role you'd be responsible for providing leadership and strategic advice to management in accordance with the Government of Canada policies.

Applicants will need an undergraduate degree, as well as an accounting designation or an internal audit certification. Around a decade of experience is also a must.

Apply Here

Jobs for students

Salary: Varies

Company: CSIS

Who Should Apply: For those that do not yet have an undergraduate degree or a decade of experience under their belt, there are a bunch of student opportunities within CSIS too.

This includes in the Finance department, in Human Resources, in Science and Technology and more.

They're also currently hiring Administrative Assistants all over Canada and the roles are open to interns and students.

Apply Here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

