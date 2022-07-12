National Bank Jobs For Remote Customer Service Agents Are Available & You Can Make $23 An Hour
You don't need a university degree, just a high school diploma!
There are National Bank jobs for customer service agents available right now and you can make $23 an hour with just a high school diploma!
If you're looking for a remote job, the Canadian bank is hiring full-time remote customer service agents to work for its call centre and help clients.
You need to have an interest in the financial industry along with two years of relevant experience in financial services.
Plus, it's necessary that you be bilingual in English and French but there is "the possibility of paid external training such as French courses."
The other requirements for this National Bank of Canada job are a high school diploma, customer service experience, and strong spoken and written French skills.
It's an asset if you have strong spoken and written skills in English.
Since this is a remote position, you will answer calls from clients while at home and then offer customized solutions, help them use banking applications, advise on transaction or credit solutions, and refer them to colleagues for specialized support.
If you get the job, you'll have to do a seven-week remote online training program before you get to work.
While the position's salary starts at $21 an hour, "two pay raises during the first year" bring it up to $23 an hour which is way more than minimum wage anywhere in Canada!
Benefits include evening and weekend pay premiums, an annual bonus program, repayment for your studies, a health and wellness program and preferential banking services.
The last day to apply for this position is July 17, 2022.
The National Bank of Canada was named one of Canada's best places to work in a ranking that was put out by Glassdoor at the beginning of the year!
