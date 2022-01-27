Trending Tags

Minimum Wage Is Going Up In Several Provinces In 2022 & Here's Who'll Be Paid The Most

There's a pretty big difference between the best and worst paid spots.💰

Trending Editor
Ron Lima | Dreamstime, Suriel Ramirez Zaldivar | Dreamstime

It may only be January but, already, multiple provinces and territories in Canada have plans to increase their minimum wage in 2022.

While some regions will pay employees at least $16 per hour by the end of this year, others are set to end up falling behind with wages of $11.81 or even less per hour.

Employees in Ontario may have already noticed a small increase in their pay, as the minimum wage went up to $15 in January. Ontario's minimum wage is now among the highest in the country but doesn't quite take the top spot.

Lagging a little behind is Nova Scotia, where the current minimum wage is $12.95 per hour. This is going up to $13.35 in April 2022, with the government discussing additional increases that would bring this to $15 by 2024.

Minimum wage workers living in New Brunswick can expect their wages to increase twice this year. It will climb to $12.75 on April 1 and then to $13.75 on October 1.

In Quebec, the minimum wage will increase from $13.50 to $14.25 as of May 1, 2022.

Residents of Manitoba are set for a boost too, but not until October 1, 2022. The province's minimum wage is adjusted annually based on the inflation rate, so it's too early to tell how much it could increase by.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, minimum wages will be reconsidered on April 1, 2022, relative to the Consumer Price Index.

In Saskatchewan — which currently has one of the lowest minimum wages in Canada at $11.81 per hour — increases to minimum wage are announced on or before June 30 of each year and will take effect on the 1st of October in the same year.

In Prince Edward Island this year, rates will increase by 70 cents from $13 to $13.70 per hour. It will come into effect as of April 1.

Nunavut currently has the highest minimum wage in Canada, paying employees $16 per hour. Its minimum wage is reviewed annually. While it sounds like a lot in comparison to some other spots, it's worth considering that the prices of things like food and household items are much higher in Nunavut compared to other areas of Canada.

Is minimum wage going up everywhere?

Not every Canadian province has plans to bump its minimum wage this year. For example, Alberta's remains unchanged for now at $15 per hour.

In B.C., the minimum wage is $15.20 per hour as of June 2021, with no scheduled plans for an increase this year.

The same minimum wage can be found in the Northwest Territories, effective as of September 1, 2021. The region's minimum wage is reviewed bi-annually, so it's not likely to go up again in 2022.

After all the shifting this year, Nunavut is still likely to have the highest minimum wage in Canada at $16 per hour, followed by Yukon, B.C. and the Northwest Territories at $15.20.

On the other end of the scale is New Brunswick, with the lowest minimum wage at $11.75 per hour. After April 2022, Saskatchewan will officially take the bottom spot with $11.81.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Narcity Surveys 📋

