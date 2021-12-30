Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money

Ontario's Minimum Wage Is Rising This Week & Here's What That Means For Your Paychecks

It's starting up on New Year's Day! 🤑

Ontario's Minimum Wage Is Rising This Week & Here's What That Means For Your Paychecks
Xoroshiy666 | Dreamstime, FordNation | Facebook

Right at the start of the new year, Ontario's minimum wage is increasing to $15 an hour.

Earlier in December, Ontario announced that the province's general minimum wage rates will be going up on January 1, 2022, which is a 65 cent increase from what it is currently at $14.35 per hour.

This means that full-time minimum wage workers could get an annual raise of $1,350 in 2022, according to the provincial government's estimations.

Liquor servers will also see their wages increase from $12.55 to $15 an hour, too, which is a $2.45 hourly increase to their earnings.

All students who are under 18 and work an average of 28 hours per week or less while in school, or working during a break, will likely see a 60 cent raise and earn $14.10 an hour instead of $13.50. Homeworkers, too, will see a pay raise from $15.80 an hour to $16.50 an hour.

Fishing and hunting guides will have new rates of $75 for working less than five consecutive hours per day and $150.05 for working five or more hours during the day.

Federal minimum wage rates across Canada already went up to $15 per hour effective December 29, though provinces and territories with a higher hourly rate will be paying their minimum wage workers the higher amount.

Even though the minimum wage is going up soon, the living wage rates in Ontario are still way higher than what is currently being offered to workers.

Ontario's NDP Party already campaigned to raise minimum wages to $20 an hour if they get elected into office.

From Your Site Articles

6 New Ontario Programs That Could Give You Loads Of Cash Or Free Perks For School

You can get up to $28K! 💰

Diego Grandi | Dreamstime, Ammentorp | Dreamstime

If you are looking to improve your education, or to start an entirely new career path, the Ontario government has announced a bunch of new programs this year aimed at helping you achieve those dreams.

From covering the cost of those hefty tuition fees to giving you money back on your taxes next year, here are six different ways you can get some serious cash courtesy of Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is 'Prepared' To Deal With The Omicron Variant & Here's The Plan

The variant was first found in the country on November 28.

Colin Temple | Dreamstime

With the discovery of the Omicron variant in the country, the government of Ontario says it has plans put in place in order to combat the new variant.

In its announcement that third COVID-19 vaccine doses will soon become available for more Ontarians, the provincial government revealed the "infrastructure" it has in place in order to "rapidly identify, trace and isolate COVID-19 and its variants."

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Expanding Its COVID-19 Booster Doses To Even More People & Here's When

Eligibility will continue to expand into the new year.

Government of Ontario Announcements | YouTube

More people will soon be eligible to receive their third dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario.

On December 2, the provincial government revealed that it will be broadening its eligibilities for booster doses to Ontarians 50 years old and older, as well as more people who are at a high risk of getting severely sick if they contract the virus.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Is Set To Get Rid Of Applied & Academic Streams For Grade 9 Students Next Year

The choice between streams will no longer be a thing. 📝

@slecce | Instagram, Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime

Ontario students going into ninth grade won't have to make the choice between academic or applied streams anymore starting next year.

Calls to put an end to the "discriminatory" system have been circulating for a while, and Education Minister Stephen Lecce has previously said the government was working on removing it.

Keep Reading Show less