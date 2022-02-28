Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario minimum wage

Ontario Set To Get A Minimum Wage For Gig Workers & Here's What You Need To Know

Ride-sharing drivers, couriers and more will be included.

Ontario Editor
Doug Ford making an announcement.

Doug Ford making an announcement.

fordnation | Twitter

Calling all ride-sharing drivers and more! The Ontario government has just announced that it will be introducing a minimum wage for app-based gig workers.

In a press conference on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced that if the Working for Workers Act, 2022, is passed it will guarantee that anyone working in the gig economy will make at least $15 an hour.

This includes employees of app-based platforms, such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart.

"As part of our plan to build a stronger economy that works for everyone, we want all workers to have every opportunity to earn a good living and provide for their families," Ford said.

"It doesn't matter if you work for a big company, a small business or for a rideshare app. Our government won't leave any worker behind."

Ford said that currently, as many as one in five Canadians work in the gig economy, and many find it hard to predict what their next paycheque will look like.

On top of setting a minimum wage, these workers would also have to receive written notice if they are being removed from the platform and receive information on how their pay is calculated.

Workers will also have the right to keep all of their tips, on top of their pay.

Back in January, the Ontario government raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which also applied to liquor servers, who previously had a minimum wage of $12.55 an hour. However, gig workers were not included.

According to government estimations, this meant that a full-time minimum wage worker got an annual raise of $1,350.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

doug ford

Ontario Is Ready To Assist Anyone Fleeing From Ukraine & Is Providing $300K In Aid

"The bonds between Canada and Ukraine run deep."

Doug Ford has made an announcement on the Ukraine and Russia conflict.

fordnation | Twitter

The Ontario government has announced that it will be ready to assist anyone trying to flee Ukraine and will also be providing humanitarian aid.

In a press release on Thursday, the government said that Ontario will "be ready to assist anyone fleeing from Ukraine who is in need of settlement services."

Keep ReadingShow less
doug ford

Doug Ford Just Condemned Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine & Called Vladimir Putin A 'Thug'

"The blue and yellow must be the last colours the invaders see," Ford said.

Malivoja | Dreamstime, @fordnationdougford | Instagram

Premier Doug Ford has now condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine, and went so far as to call Russian President Vladimir Putin a "thug."

Russia launched a massive military attack in Ukraine in a "full-scale invasion", and reportedly warned the world not to interfere unless they want to see "consequences you have never seen in history," the Associated Press reports.

Keep ReadingShow less
doug ford

Doug Ford Is Officially Lifting Ontario's State Of Emergency Tonight

The move follows Trudeau revoking the use of the Emergencies Act.

fordnation | Twitter

The Ontario government has announced that they will be lifting the state of emergency that was declared during the Freedom Convoy as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

A statement from the Office of Premier Doug Ford reads, "In alignment with the federal government, Ontario will be terminating its declaration of a state of emergency as of 5:00 p.m. today."

Keep ReadingShow less

Doug Ford Says The Carbon Tax Is 'Going To Kill Us' & Calls On Trudeau To End It

"It's a job-killing tax."

FordNation | Facebook

During an announcement on Tuesday about how Ontario will officially be removing the requirement for licence plate stickers, Premier Doug Ford shared his thoughts about what he really thinks of the carbon tax.

"We see the cost of living going up, we see the gas prices going through the roof because of the carbon tax. You know, I predicted this carbon tax a long time ago, I said, 'the gas is going to go up, all the goods are going to go up, your groceries are going up,' and it kind of fell on deaf ears on certain parts of the country," Ford said during the question period of the February 22 press conference.

Keep ReadingShow less