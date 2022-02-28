Ontario Set To Get A Minimum Wage For Gig Workers & Here's What You Need To Know
Ride-sharing drivers, couriers and more will be included.
Calling all ride-sharing drivers and more! The Ontario government has just announced that it will be introducing a minimum wage for app-based gig workers.
In a press conference on Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced that if the Working for Workers Act, 2022, is passed it will guarantee that anyone working in the gig economy will make at least $15 an hour.
This includes employees of app-based platforms, such as Uber, DoorDash and Instacart.
"As part of our plan to build a stronger economy that works for everyone, we want all workers to have every opportunity to earn a good living and provide for their families," Ford said.
"It doesn't matter if you work for a big company, a small business or for a rideshare app. Our government won't leave any worker behind."
Ford said that currently, as many as one in five Canadians work in the gig economy, and many find it hard to predict what their next paycheque will look like.
On top of setting a minimum wage, these workers would also have to receive written notice if they are being removed from the platform and receive information on how their pay is calculated.
Workers will also have the right to keep all of their tips, on top of their pay.
Back in January, the Ontario government raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour, which also applied to liquor servers, who previously had a minimum wage of $12.55 an hour. However, gig workers were not included.
According to government estimations, this meant that a full-time minimum wage worker got an annual raise of $1,350.
