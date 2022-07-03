A Man Accidentally Got Paid 300 Times His Salary & Now He's Totally Disappeared With The Money
What would you do? 💸
We all probably wouldn't mind being paid 300 times more than we usually are, but what would you do if one day your paycheck was way (way!) bigger than it was supposed to be?
Well, for one employee from Chile, that situation happened, and he seemingly disappeared with the money.
As reported by Metro UK, the employee received a monthly cheque equivalent to over CA$230,000 for his work in May.
It was a whole lot of cash compared to his usual pay-out of a little over $700 per month — which is less than the average take-home pay in Chile of roughly $1,100 a month, per Metro UK.
Apparently, the man did report the mix-up to HR at his company — Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos in Santiago, Chile — when he noticed the massive chunk of change in his bank account.
But, after promising to give the money back the next day, he was nowhere to be found.
And, to make matters more interesting, he has also reportedly withdrawn all the funds, and no one has spoken to him since, according to Metro UK.
Catch Me If You Can has nothing on this story!
After some failed attempts at making contact with the man, the company was contacted by the man's lawyer, saying he's resigned from his position, per Metro UK.
Well, it doesn't take an expert to predict that was going to happen.
No arrests have been made in connection with this situation, but the company has charged the missing man with misappropriation of funds, reported Metro UK.
And whatever comes of this situation, it's definitely one where many might wonder, "what would I do?"
It seems this Chilean man's answer was, "Grab the cash and get the hell out of dodge."