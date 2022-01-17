Trending Tags

Canada's Highest Paying Jobs For 2022 Were Revealed & Most Make 6 Figures

A reminder to update your resume for 2022.💰

Trending Staff Writer
Campaign Creators | Unsplash

Cha-ching! The highest-paying jobs in Canada for the upcoming year have been tallied by global employment agency Randstad. If you have one of these positions — you best believe your friends might be giving you a look the next time the dinner bill arrives.

The top-paying roles for the upcoming year include careers from all sectors, including everything from tech and finance, to marketing and construction.

Taking the top spots are software developers and software engineers, who tend to make a six figure income each year. Not too shabby, right?

Also making serious money are the people in charge of a company's day-to-day finances — financial controllers — as the job has an impressive salary range of $80,000 to $150,000.

If you're not really a dollars-and-cents kind of person, next up are plant managers, the people who oversees the operations of a factory or production plant. Experienced plant managers are likely to make a yearly income between $90,000 and $160,000.

Not interested in that? That's fair. You can still make some big bucks with number four and number five on the list, which are application programming managers and marketing directors respectively. Both of these positions can easily pull you over $100,000 annually with a bit of experience.

After that are business development managers, with an average salary of $85,000 to $100,000.

For the more technologically minded, both cloud architects and IT operations managers are included in the ranking. In both of these roles, you could expect to make six figures.

There's good news for those who went to school to complete a really hard and complicated degree too, because electrical engineers also make an appearance. Depending on the location of the job, electrical engineers can make around $100,000 to $115,000 a year.

Finally, rounding off the highest paying jobs of 2022, are construction project managers with a salary of around $100,000.

So, let this be some motivation to update your resume or, heck, maybe even switch careers.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

