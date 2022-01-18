Trending Tags

Canada's Top Remote Jobs In 2022 Were Unveiled So You Can Make Money From Your Couch

No need to commute to an office!

Brooke Cagle | Unsplash

New year, new career? A new ranking has unveiled Canada's best remote jobs so you can find out which positions can have you making money while sitting on your couch.

Randstad, an HR services company, recently released its findings on the best jobs of 2022, which include insight into the highest-paying ones, the top positions and the best remote jobs.

According to Randstad, employers in many industries across Canada are struggling to fill open positions right now, and that sets up qualified candidates to have a good chance at scoring the jobs that they want most.

The ranking revealed the top 10 remote jobs that are trending right now where you're likely to be allowed to work from home during 2022.

Coming in first place are call centre representatives, because the job works well in remote environments.

That's followed by senior software developers in second, accountants in third, bookkeepers in fourth and digital marketers in fifth.

Social media managers come in sixth place because the tools needed to work are readily available online and someone in this position could actually do their entire job on a smartphone if they have the right apps!

After that, project managers are in seventh, data analysts are in eighth and administrative assistants are in ninth.

Finishing off the top 10 is the help desk/IT support position as many support issues can be solved through email, phone, online chats and even remote access to a user's computer.

If you want even more job options, this time based on how much money you could earn, Randstad also ranked Canada's highest paying positions for 2022, and most offer six-figure salaries!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Over 1.5K Passengers In Canada Refused To Wear Masks Last Year & Here's What Happened To Them

Air travellers who refused to wear masks faced a variety of penalties.👇💰

@ywgairport | Instagram, Thanakorn Phanthura | Dreamstime

New data released by Transport Canada shows that over 1,500 air passengers in Canada refused to wear masks on their flights last year. And if you're curious, the data also shows what happened to those passengers.

Of the 1,594 recorded instances of mask non-compliance between January and December 2021, only about 30 monetary fines were actually given out.

WestJet Says It's Made The 'Difficult Decision' To Slash Even More International Flights

The airline has called out Canada's "cumbersome travel rules."👇✈️

Zhukovsky | Dreamstime

If you've got an upcoming flight, you should check your emails ASAP! WestJet has confirmed that it's consolidating 20% of its services throughout February and it's in addition to previously-cancelled flights.

In a statement on Tuesday, January 18, the company confirmed that Canada's "cumbersome travel rules" were in part to blame for the change, which is the latest in a series of cancellations from Canadian airlines.

School Closures Have Been Announced For The Second Day In A Row All Around The GTA

The TDSB has cancelled virtual learning, too!

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Well, it looks like some students who were supposed to "return" to in-person learning this week just got their second snow day in a row now that several school boards have said they'll remain closed on Tuesday.

In a letter obtained by Narcity, the Director of Education for the Toronto District School Board alerted staff that they won't be hosting in-person or remote classes on Tuesday, January 18 as the City of Toronto declared a major snowstorm condition last night.

Pearson Airport, Air Canada & WestJet Want The Feds To Change Testing Requirements

They say it could free up 8,000 COVID-19 tests a day for schools and health care providers.

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

Canada's busiest airport and two major Canadian airlines are urging the feds to scrap some of their COVID-19 testing requirements.

Toronto Pearson Airport, Air Canada and WestJet collectively penned an open letter to top-ranking health officials with the Canadian and Ontario governments pleading them to work together and update travel restrictions so more resources can be given to "support our healthcare system and our communities."

